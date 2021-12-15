Three finalists in 2021 Female Junior Athlete of the Year Award

Three rising stars are contenders to win Female Junior Athlete of the Year at the annual Australian Tennis Awards this week.

The award recognises an 18 and under Australian player who has achieved a commendable ranking in her age group and displayed a positive attitude throughout the season.

Finalists for the 2021 Female Junior Athlete of the Year Award are:

Roisin Gilheany (Vic): The 16-year-old spent an extended period competing in Europe during 2021 and won 28 of her 40 matches. Claiming a first ITF World Junior Tour title in Greece in June was a highlight.

Taylah Preston (WA): A winner of three ITF World Junior Tour singles titles in 2021, Preston won 25 of her 28 tour-level matches to break into the world's top 200 in the junior rankings. The 16-year-old also claimed four ITF World Junior Tour doubles titles.

Lily Taylor (Qld): Crowned champion at the 14 and under Australian Clay-court Championships in April, the now 15-year-old Taylor also claimed back-to-back ITF World Junior Tour titles in Queensland during August/September.

The award winner will be announced at the Australian Tennis Awards on Friday 17 December.

Current world No.1 Ash Barty is a four-time recipient of this award.

Australian Tennis AwardsHonour rollFemale Junior Athlete of the Year 2020 Not presented 2019 Talia Gibson (WA) 2018 Destanee Aiava (Vic) 2017 Destanee Aiava (Vic) 2016 Kimberly Birrell (Qld) 2015 Kimberly Birrell (Qld) 2014 Destanee Aiava (Vic) 2013 Ash Barty (Qld) 2012 Ash Barty (Qld) 2011 Ash Barty (Qld) 2010 Ash Barty (Qld)

