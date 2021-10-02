Peers and Polasek advance to San Diego doubles semifinals

San Diego, USA

John Peers and Slovak Filip Polasek have advanced to the semifinals at an ATP 250 tournament in San Diego.

The third-seeded duo recorded a 6-4 6-7(6) [10-7] victory against American combination Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul today.

It is Peers and Polasek's second consecutive semifinal appearance, having also reached this stage at the US Open last month.

They join Jordan Thompson and his American partner Jackson Withrow in the final four.

Aussies in action - San Diego

RESULTS

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[3] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) d Taylor Fritz (USA)/Tommy Paul (USA) 6-4 6-7(6) [10-7]

COMING UP

Men's doubles, semifinals

Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Jackson Withrow (USA) v [1] Joe Salisbury (GBR)/Neal Skupski (GBR)

[3] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Federico Delbonis (ARG)

Sofia, Bulgaria

The winning run of Australians at the Sofia Open is over.

Top seed and defending champion Jannik Sinner scored a 7-6(4) 6-4 victory against James Duckworth in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 tournament, while American Marcos Giron recorded a 6-4 6-2 win against John Millman.

Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith also lost in the doubles quarterfinals.

Aussies in action - Sofia

RESULTS

Men's singles, quarterfinals

[1] Jannik Sinner (ITA) d James Duckworth (AUS) 7-6(4) 6-4

Marcos Giron (USA) d [8] John Millman (AUS) 6-4 6-2



Men's doubles, quarterfinals

Jonny O'Mara (GBR)/Ken Skupski (GBR) d [4] Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 6-3 2-6 [10-8]