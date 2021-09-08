John Peers advances to US Open men's doubles semifinals

John Peers is enjoying his best US Open run in four years, progressing through to the men's doubles semifinals.

The 33-year-old Australian and Slovak Filip Polasek only needed 58 minutes to book their semifinal spot today, scoring a comprehensive 6-2 6-3 win against five-time major champions Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

The No.8-seeded Peers and Polasek hit 10 aces and did not face a break point throughout their match. They hit 30 winners and finished with only five unforced errors to dominate their No.3-seeded opponents.

This is world No.25 Peers' best Grand Slam result since reaching the Australian Open final in 2019 and his best performance in New York since 2017.

There have been 31 Australians reach a US Open men's doubles semifinal in the Open era. Peers joins elite company however, becoming only the 10th to make three.

US Open men's doubles - Australian semifinalists in Open era Ken Rosewall 1969, 1970, 1973 Fred Stolle 1969, 1970, 1979, 1981 Roy Emerson 1969, 1970, 1979 Rod Laver 1969, 1970, 1973 John Newcombe 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1981 Owen Davidson 1972, 1973 Tony Roche 1974 Syd Ball 1974, 1977 Ray Keldie 1974 Paul Kronk 1976 Cliff Letcher 1976 Ray Ruffels 1976 Allan Stone 1976 Chris Kachel 1976 Bob Carmichael 1977 Kim Warwick 1977 Mark Edmondson 1978 John Marks 1978 Paul McNamee 1980 Peter McNamara 1980, 1981 Pat Cash 1983 John Fitzgerald 1983, 1984, 1989, 1991 Mark Woodforde 1989, 1991, 1992, 1994, 1995, 1996 Todd Woodbridge 1991, 1992, 1994, 1995, 1996, 2002, 2003 Sandon Stolle 1995, 1998, 2001 Pat Rafter 1996 Mark Philippoussis 1996 Lleyton Hewitt 2000 Paul Hanley 2006, 2007 Ashley Fisher 2006 John Peers 2015, 2017, 2021

Note: Bold = Title-winning runs

Max Purcell and Matthew Ebden almost joined Peers in the semifinals, but lost a heart-breaking quarterfinal to fourth seeds American Rajeev Ram and Brit Joe Salisbury today.

The Australian Open 2020 champions prevailed 7-6(7) 6-7(6) 7-6(10) in a two-hour and 58-minute battle that featured no breaks of serve.

Purcell and Ebden had four match points in the third-set tiebreak, which would have propelled them into their first US Open semifinal.

In the semifinals, Peers and Polasek will play Brit Jamie Murray and Brazilian Bruno Soares. The seventh seeds were the US Open champions in 2016.

Earlier today, Sam Stosur and China's Zhang Shuai advanced to the semifinals in the women's doubles competition.

> READ: Stosur reaches sixth US Open doubles semifinal

Aussies in action - US Open

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[8] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) d [3] Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA)/Nicolas Mahut (FRA) 6-2 6-3

[4] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR) d Max Purcell (AUS)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) 7-6(7) 6-7(6) 7-6(10)



Women's doubles, quarterfinals

[14] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) d [10] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) 6-2 6-3



Mixed doubles, quarterfinals

Giuliana Olmos (MEX)/Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) d [Alt] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Marcelo Demoliner (BRA) 3-6 6-3 [10-4]

Boys' singles, second round

[6] Victor Lilov (USA) d Philip Sekulic (AUS) 7-6(2) 4-6 6-2

Women's doubles, semifinals/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v TBC

Men's doubles, semifinals

[8] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v [7] Jamie Murray (GBR)/Bruno Soares (BRA)



Mixed doubles, semifinals

[Alt] Dayana Yastremska (UKR)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Giuliana Olmos (MEX)/Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)

Quad wheelchair singles, quarterfinals

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) v Bryan Barten (USA)

Heath Davidson (AUS) v Andy Lapthorne (GBR)

Quad wheelchair doubles, semifinals

[2] Dylan Alcott (AUS)/Heath Davidson (AUS) v Bryan Barten (USA)/Koji Sugeno (JPN)