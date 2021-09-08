John Peers advances to US Open men's doubles semifinals

Australian John Peers has made his third US Open men's doubles semifinal - and first since 2017.

Wednesday 08 September 2021
Leigh Rogers
New York, USA
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Max Purcell of Australia and Matthew Eden of Australia play against Rajeev Ram of the United States and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain during their Men’s Doubles quarterfinals match on Day Nine of the 2021 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

John Peers is enjoying his best US Open run in four years, progressing through to the men's doubles semifinals.

The 33-year-old Australian and Slovak Filip Polasek only needed 58 minutes to book their semifinal spot today, scoring a comprehensive 6-2 6-3 win against five-time major champions Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

The No.8-seeded Peers and Polasek hit 10 aces and did not face a break point throughout their match. They hit 30 winners and finished with only five unforced errors to dominate their No.3-seeded opponents.

This is world No.25 Peers' best Grand Slam result since reaching the Australian Open final in 2019 and his best performance in New York since 2017.

There have been 31 Australians reach a US Open men's doubles semifinal in the Open era. Peers joins elite company however, becoming only the 10th to make three.

US Open men's doubles - Australian semifinalists in Open era
Ken Rosewall1969, 1970, 1973
Fred Stolle1969, 1970, 1979, 1981
Roy Emerson1969, 1970, 1979
Rod Laver1969, 1970, 1973
John Newcombe1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1981
Owen Davidson1972, 1973
Tony Roche1974
Syd Ball1974, 1977
Ray Keldie1974
Paul Kronk1976
Cliff Letcher1976
Ray Ruffels1976
Allan Stone1976
Chris Kachel1976
Bob Carmichael1977
Kim Warwick1977
Mark Edmondson1978
John Marks1978
Paul McNamee1980
Peter McNamara1980, 1981
Pat Cash1983
John Fitzgerald1983, 1984, 1989, 1991
Mark Woodforde1989, 1991, 1992, 1994, 1995, 1996
Todd Woodbridge1991, 1992, 1994, 1995, 1996, 2002, 2003
Sandon Stolle1995, 1998, 2001
Pat Rafter1996
Mark Philippoussis1996
Lleyton Hewitt2000
Paul Hanley2006, 2007
Ashley Fisher2006
John Peers2015, 2017, 2021

Note: Bold = Title-winning runs

Max Purcell and Matthew Ebden almost joined Peers in the semifinals, but lost a heart-breaking quarterfinal to fourth seeds American Rajeev Ram and Brit Joe Salisbury today.

The Australian Open 2020 champions prevailed 7-6(7) 6-7(6) 7-6(10) in a two-hour and 58-minute battle that featured no breaks of serve.

Purcell and Ebden had four match points in the third-set tiebreak, which would have propelled them into their first US Open semifinal.

In the semifinals, Peers and Polasek will play Brit Jamie Murray and Brazilian Bruno Soares. The seventh seeds were the US Open champions in 2016.

Earlier today, Sam Stosur and China's Zhang Shuai advanced to the semifinals in the women's doubles competition.

> READ: Stosur reaches sixth US Open doubles semifinal

Aussies in action - US Open

TODAY'S RESULTS
Men's doubles, quarterfinals
[8] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) d [3] Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA)/Nicolas Mahut (FRA) 6-2 6-3
[4] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR) d Max Purcell (AUS)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) 7-6(7) 6-7(6) 7-6(10)

Women's doubles, quarterfinals
[14] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) d [10] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) 6-2 6-3

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals
Giuliana Olmos (MEX)/Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) d [Alt] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Marcelo Demoliner (BRA) 3-6 6-3 [10-4]

Boys' singles, second round
[6] Victor Lilov (USA) d Philip Sekulic (AUS) 7-6(2) 4-6 6-2


COMING UP
Women's doubles, semifinals
[14] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v TBC

Men's doubles, semifinals
[8] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v [7] Jamie Murray (GBR)/Bruno Soares (BRA)

Mixed doubles, semifinals
[Alt] Dayana Yastremska (UKR)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Giuliana Olmos (MEX)/Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)

Quad wheelchair singles, quarterfinals
[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) v Bryan Barten (USA)
Heath Davidson (AUS) v Andy Lapthorne (GBR)

Quad wheelchair doubles, semifinals
[2] Dylan Alcott (AUS)/Heath Davidson (AUS) v Bryan Barten (USA)/Koji Sugeno (JPN)