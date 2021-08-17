Perez and Peschke score Cincinnati win

Australian Ellen Perez and Czech Kveta Peschke have continued their impressive form to reach the second round in Cincinnati.

Tuesday 17 August 2021
Leigh Rogers
Cincinnati, USA
MONTREAL, QC - AUGUST 10: Ellen Perez of Australia and Kveta Peschke of the Czech Republic congratulate each other during their Womens Doubles match against Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine and Makato Ninomiya of Japanon Day Two of the National Bank Open presented by Rogers at IGA Stadium on August 10, 2021 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Ellen Perez and Czech partner Kveta Peschke have advanced to the second round in the Western & Southern Open women's doubles draw.

The duo scored a 2-6 7-6(1) [10-6] victory against seventh-seeded sisters Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan of Chinese Taipei, winning a hard-fought battle in one hour and 52 minutes.

Alex de Minaur is flying the Australian flag proudly in the men's singles draw, scoring a hard-fought 0-6 6-4 6-4 win against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic in the opening round.

> READ: De Minaur returns to winners' circle in Cincinnati

Two more Australians - John Millman and Max Purcell - were scheduled to compete today, but have withdrawn from the tournament.

Millman cited a foot injury as the reason for his withdrawal from his first-round singles match against German Jan-Lennard Struff, while Purcell was unable to compete in doubles due to personal reasons.

Aussies in action - Cincinnati

RESULTS
Women's doubles, first round
Ellen Perez (AUS)/Kveta Peschke (CZE) d [7] Latisha Chan (TPE)/Hao-Ching Chan (TPE) 2-6 7-6(1) [10-6]

Men's singles, first round
[14] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 0-6 6-4 6-4

COMING UP
Women's singles, first round
[WC] Sam Stosur (AUS) v Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

Women's singles, second round
[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v [Q] Heather Watson (GBR)

Men's singles, second round
[14] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC

Women's doubles, first round
Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v [WC] Magda Linette (POL)/Bernarda Pera (USA)

Women's doubles, second round
Ellen Perez (AUS)/Kveta Peschke (CZE) v TBC

Men's doubles, first round
[6] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Luke Saville (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED)

Men's doubles, second round
Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) v TBC