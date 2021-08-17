Perez and Peschke score Cincinnati win

Ellen Perez and Czech partner Kveta Peschke have advanced to the second round in the Western & Southern Open women's doubles draw.

The duo scored a 2-6 7-6(1) [10-6] victory against seventh-seeded sisters Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan of Chinese Taipei, winning a hard-fought battle in one hour and 52 minutes.

Alex de Minaur is flying the Australian flag proudly in the men's singles draw, scoring a hard-fought 0-6 6-4 6-4 win against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic in the opening round.

> READ: De Minaur returns to winners' circle in Cincinnati

Two more Australians - John Millman and Max Purcell - were scheduled to compete today, but have withdrawn from the tournament.

Millman cited a foot injury as the reason for his withdrawal from his first-round singles match against German Jan-Lennard Struff, while Purcell was unable to compete in doubles due to personal reasons.

Aussies in action - Cincinnati

RESULTS

Women's doubles, first round

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Kveta Peschke (CZE) d [7] Latisha Chan (TPE)/Hao-Ching Chan (TPE) 2-6 7-6(1) [10-6]

Men's singles, first round

[14] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 0-6 6-4 6-4

COMING UP

Women's singles, first round

[WC] Sam Stosur (AUS) v Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

Women's singles, second round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v [Q] Heather Watson (GBR)



Men's singles, second round

[14] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC

Women's doubles, first round

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v [WC] Magda Linette (POL)/Bernarda Pera (USA)

Women's doubles, second round

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Kveta Peschke (CZE) v TBC

Men's doubles, first round

[6] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Luke Saville (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED)

Men's doubles, second round

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) v TBC