Ranking movers: Alex de Minaur sets new career-high

Men's singles
Alex de Minaur is at a new career-high ranking of No.15 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings. The 22-year-old rises three spots after winning his fifth career title in Eastbourne.
De Minaur becomes the first Australian man to be ranked inside the world's top 15 in more than three years. The last to do so was Nick Kyrgios in February 2018.
Max Purcell is the biggest mover of the week, jumping up 46 places and into the No.12 Australian position at world No.237 following his career-best semifinal run in Eastbourne.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.15
|+3
|John Millman
|No.43
|0
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.60
|+1
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.67
|0
|Jordan Thompson
|No.78
|-2
|James Duckworth
|No.91
|-3
|Christopher O'Connell
|No.130
|+1
|Alex Bolt
|No.149
|+1
|Marc Polmans
|No.154
|0
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.181
|+1
Women's singles
Ash Barty enters Wimbledon as the world No.1 for the second time in her career. The 25-year-old has a 529-point lead atop of the latest WTA Tour singles rankings.
Barty has now spent 74 consecutive weeks in the No.1 position, the 11th longest streak in WTA Tour history. Only six players (Steffi Graf, Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, Monica Seles and Martina Hingis) have reigned for longer consecutive periods.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ash Barty
|No.1
|0
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.75
|-2
|Astra Sharma
|No.127
|0
|Maddison Inglis
|No.140
|0
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.146
|0
|Storm Sanders
|No.147
|0
|Arina Rodionova
|No.149
|0
|Sam Stosur
|No.166
|-15
|Priscilla Hon
|No.175
|+1
|Ellen Perez
|No.235
|-4
Men's doubles
John Peers remains Australia's top-ranked man in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.
The 32-year-old enters Wimbledon in good form, having made the Queen's Club final and Eastbourne quarterfinals in the past fortnight.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|John Peers
|No.24
|0
|Luke Saville
|No.32
|0
|Max Purcell
|No.43
|0
|Alex de Minaur
|No.68
|0
|Matthew Ebden
|No.70
|+1
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.73
|+1
|Matt Reid
|No.90
|0
|Marc Polmans
|No.101
|-1
|James Duckworth
|No.226
|-1
|Scott Puodziunas
|No.239
|0
Women's doubles
Storm Sanders makes her top-60 debut in the latest WTA doubles rankings, with the 26-year-old improving two places to a career-high of world No.59 this week.
Sanders is set to make her third Wimbledon doubles appearance, where she is partnering American Caroline Dolehide.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ash Barty
|No.31
|-1
|Ellen Perez
|No.50
|-1
|Storm Sanders
|No.59
|+2
|Arina Rodionova
|No.82
|0
|Sam Stosur
|No.87
|0
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.117
|-2
|Astra Sharma
|No.127
|-1
|Monique Adamczak
|No.129
|+1
|Alison Bai
|No.184
|0
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.188
|+1
