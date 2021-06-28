Ranking movers: Alex de Minaur sets new career-high

After winning his second ATP singles title of the season, Alex de Minaur rises to a new career-high ranking of world No.15.

Monday 28 June 2021
Leigh Rogers
Australia
EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Alex De Minaur of Australia celebrates after winning his men's singles semi final match against Soonwoo Kwon of Korea during day 7 of the Viking International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park on June 25, 2021 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)
Men's singles

Alex de Minaur is at a new career-high ranking of No.15 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings. The 22-year-old rises three spots after winning his fifth career title in Eastbourne.

De Minaur becomes the first Australian man to be ranked inside the world's top 15 in more than three years. The last to do so was Nick Kyrgios in February 2018.

Max Purcell is the biggest mover of the week, jumping up 46 places and into the No.12 Australian position at world No.237 following his career-best semifinal run in Eastbourne.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.15+3
John MillmanNo.430
Nick KyrgiosNo.60+1
Alexei PopyrinNo.670
Jordan ThompsonNo.78-2
James DuckworthNo.91-3
Christopher O'ConnellNo.130+1
Alex BoltNo.149+1
Marc PolmansNo.1540
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.181+1

Women's singles

Ash Barty enters Wimbledon as the world No.1 for the second time in her career. The 25-year-old has a 529-point lead atop of the latest WTA Tour singles rankings.

Barty has now spent 74 consecutive weeks in the No.1 position, the 11th longest streak in WTA Tour history. Only six players (Steffi Graf, Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, Monica Seles and Martina Hingis) have reigned for longer consecutive periods.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ash BartyNo.10
Ajla TomljanovicNo.75-2
Astra SharmaNo.1270
Maddison InglisNo.1400
Lizette CabreraNo.1460
Storm SandersNo.1470
Arina RodionovaNo.1490
Sam StosurNo.166-15
Priscilla HonNo.175+1
Ellen PerezNo.235-4

Men's doubles

John Peers remains Australia's top-ranked man in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 32-year-old enters Wimbledon in good form, having made the Queen's Club final and Eastbourne quarterfinals in the past fortnight.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
John PeersNo.240
Luke SavilleNo.320
Max PurcellNo.430
Alex de MinaurNo.680
Matthew EbdenNo.70+1
John-Patrick SmithNo.73+1
Matt ReidNo.900
Marc PolmansNo.101-1
James DuckworthNo.226-1
Scott PuodziunasNo.2390
Women's doubles

Storm Sanders makes her top-60 debut in the latest WTA doubles rankings, with the 26-year-old improving two places to a career-high of world No.59 this week.

Sanders is set to make her third Wimbledon doubles appearance, where she is partnering American Caroline Dolehide.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ash BartyNo.31-1
Ellen PerezNo.50-1
Storm SandersNo.59+2
Arina RodionovaNo.820
Sam StosurNo.870
Ajla TomljanovicNo.117-2
Astra SharmaNo.127-1
Monique AdamczakNo.129+1
Alison BaiNo.1840
Lizette CabreraNo.188+1

