Ellen Perez qualifies at Wimbledon

Ellen Perez will make her main draw debut at Wimbledon this year, after earning her place through qualifying.

It is the first time the 25-year-old from New South Wales has qualified for a Grand Slam main draw - and the world No.231 impressively did so without losing a set across her three qualifying matches this week.

Perez recorded a 7-6(4) 7-6(5) victory against world No.111 Oceane Dodin in final qualifying round action today. Perez served 13 aces and hit 37 winners in the one-hour and 46-minute match.

Unfortunately, Arina Rodionova and Storm Sanders both lost their final qualifying round matches today.

Wildcard Katie Swan made history with her 6-0 6-4 win against Rodionova, becoming the first British woman to qualify at Wimbledon in 20 years.

France's Clara Burel, a former world No.1 junior and the No.31 seed in the qualifying draw, scored a 4-6 6-3 7-5 win against Sanders.

Perez has now been pitted against Burel in the opening round of the main draw.

> READ: Aussies handed tough draws at Wimbledon 2021

It ends a brilliant week for our Aussie women in qualifying, with five advancing to the final round at Wimbledon for the first time in 30 years.

The Wimbledon gentlemen's singles qualifying competition concluded yesterday. Two Australians, Chris O'Connell and Marc Polmans, earned main draw spots.

> READ: O'Connell, Polmans qualify at Wimbledon

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

RESULTS

Ladies' qualifying singles, final round

Ellen Perez (AUS) d [10] Oceane Dodin (FRA) 7-6(4) 7-6(5)

[31] Clara Burel (FRA) d Storm Sanders (AUS) 4-6 6-3 7-5

[WC] Katie Swan (GBR) d Arina Rodionova (AUS) 6-0 6-4