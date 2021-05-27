Qualifying dreams dashed for Aussies at Roland Garros

Aussie hopes Marc Polmans, Ellen Perez and Aleksandar Vukic have lost their final qualifying round matches at Roland Garros.

Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles spoiled Polmans' qualifying quest, with the No.14 seed posting a 6-4 6-0 win against the 24-year-old Australian. Zapata Miralles hit 26 winners to Polmans' three in the 81-minute match.

It marks the second consecutive year that Polmans' qualifying bid has ended at the final stage in Paris.

Perez has been impressive in her singles debut at Roland Garros this week, defeating two higher-ranked opponents in three-set encounters, but her winning run ended with a 7-5 6-4 loss to Belgian Greet Minnen.

The world No.125 proved too steady for 25-year-old Perez, who advanced to the final qualifying round at a major for the first time this week. Perez hit 22 winners in the 81-minute clash, but also committed 40 unforced errors.

American Bjorn Fratangelo, the Roland Garros 2011 boys' singles champion, snapped Vukic's five-match winning streak in qualifying matches.

The 25-year-old from New South Wales, who was attempting to qualify in Paris for a second consecutive year, lost 6-2 7-6(3).

The last remaining Australian in the qualifying draws is Storm Sanders, who plays her final qualifying match tomorrow. The 26-year-old, who is ranked No.161 and aiming to qualify at a major for the first time, faces No.219-ranked Swiss Susan Bandecchi for a place in the main draw.

Aussies in action - Roland Garros

RESULTS

Men's singles qualifying, final round

[14] Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP) d [31] Marc Polmans (AUS) 6-4 6-0

Bjorn Fratangelo (USA) d Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-2 7-6(3)

Women's singles qualifying, final round

[17] Greet Minnen (BEL) d Ellen Perez (AUS) 7-5 6-4

COMING UP

Women's singles qualifying, final round

Storm Sanders (AUS) v Susan Bandecchi (SUI)