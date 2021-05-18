Aussies exit at Geneva tournament

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND
It has been a tough start for the Aussies at an ATP 250 tournament in Geneva this week.
Jordan Thompson lost his opening round singles match, beaten by Spanish veteran Pablo Andujar 6-0 6-4.
Max Purcell and Luke Saville were also beaten in first round men's doubles action, with Italian Simone Bolelli and Argentine Maximo Gonzalez recording a 7-6(3) 7-6(2) victory.
It leaves John Peers, who is playing doubles with New Zealand's Michael Venus, as the last remaining Australian at the event.
Aussies in action - Geneva
RESULTS
Men's singles, first round
Pablo Andujar (ESP) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-0 6-4
Men's doubles, first round
Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Maximo Gonzalez (ARG) d Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) 7-6(3) 7-6(2)
COMING UP
Men's doubles, first round
[2] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) v Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED)
BELGRADE, SERBIA
Rain prevented Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic from playing her opening match at a WTA 250 tournament in Belgrade.
Tomljanovic's meeting with Serbian wildcard Ivana Jorovic has rescheduled for tonight.
Aussies in action - Belgrade
RESULTS
Women's singles, first round
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [WC] Ivana Jorovic (SRB)