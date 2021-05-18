Aussies exit at Geneva tournament

Aussie hopes Jordan Thompson, Max Purcell and Luke Saville have all lost first-round matches in Switzerland.

Tuesday 18 May 2021
Leigh Rogers
Geneva, Switzerland
Australia's Jordan Thompson watches his racket flying during his match against Spain's Pablo Andujar on the second day of the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament on May 17, 2021 in Geneva. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND

It has been a tough start for the Aussies at an ATP 250 tournament in Geneva this week.

Jordan Thompson lost his opening round singles match, beaten by Spanish veteran Pablo Andujar 6-0 6-4.

Max Purcell and Luke Saville were also beaten in first round men's doubles action, with Italian Simone Bolelli and Argentine Maximo Gonzalez recording a 7-6(3) 7-6(2) victory.

It leaves John Peers, who is playing doubles with New Zealand's Michael Venus, as the last remaining Australian at the event.

Aussies in action - Geneva

RESULTS
Men's singles, first round
Pablo Andujar (ESP) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-0 6-4

Men's doubles, first round
Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Maximo Gonzalez (ARG) d Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) 7-6(3) 7-6(2)

COMING UP
Men's doubles, first round
[2] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) v Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED)

BELGRADE, SERBIA

Rain prevented Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic from playing her opening match at a WTA 250 tournament in Belgrade.

Tomljanovic's meeting with Serbian wildcard Ivana Jorovic has rescheduled for tonight.

Aussies in action - Belgrade

RESULTS
Women's singles, first round
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [WC] Ivana Jorovic (SRB)