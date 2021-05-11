Mixed fortunes for Aussies in Rome

Australia's Ellen Perez and John Peers have both enjoyed winning starts to their doubles campaigns at the Italian Open, but the news isn't so good for Alex de Minaur.

The world No.23 has been eliminated in the opening round of the men's singles draw, with Italian wildcard Gianluca Mager scoring a 6-4 6-3 victory.

Mager, a 26-year-old ranked No.90, only lost six points on his first serve for the match.

De Minaur's loss leaves John Millman as the last Australian in the men's singles draw. Millman plays Serbian world No.37 Dusan Lajovic in first-round action tonight.

Perez and Chinese partner Zheng Saisai, who reached the women's doubles quarterfinals in Madrid last week, continued their good form. They upset seventh-seeded Chinese combination Xu Yifan and Zhang Shuai 6-3 6-1 in 59 minutes.

Peers and New Zealand's Michael Venus had a tougher battle, overcoming American Austin Krajicek and Austria's Oliver Marach in two tight tiebreak sets.

Aussies in action - Rome

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

[WC] Gianluca Mager (ITA) d Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6-4 6-3

Women's doubles, first round

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Zheng Saisai (CHN) d [7] Xu Yifan (CHN)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) 6-3 6-1



Men's doubles, first round

John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) d Austin Krajicek (USA)/Oliver Marach (AUT) 7-6(7) 7-6(4)

COMING UP

Women's singles, first round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Bye

[Q] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

Men's singles, first round

John Millman (AUS) v Dusan Lajovic (SRB)

Women's doubles, second round

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Zheng Saisai (CHN) v TBC

Men's doubles, first round

Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)/Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) v [3] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Filip Polasek (SVK)

Men's doubles, second round

John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) v TBC