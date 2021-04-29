John Millman into Munich quarterfinals

MUNICH, GERMANY
Australia's John Millman is through to the quarterfinals at an ATP 250 tournament in Munich.
The No.8 seed advanced when Argentine Guido Pella retired with a right leg injury early in the second set of their second-round clash.
It marks the first time Millman has advanced to a quarterfinal this season and is only the second time in his career he has made a tour-level quarterfinal on clay. The 31-year-old's only previous tour-level quarterfinal on clay was in Budapest in 2018, when he went on to reach the final.
Millman plays second seed Casper Ruud next.
Matt Ebden and John-Patrick Smith are also into the quarterfinals after scoring a straight-sets win in doubles action.
Aussies in action - Munich
RESULTS
Men's singles, second round
[8] John Millman (AUS) d Guido Pella (ARG) 4-6 2-0 ret.
Men's doubles, first round
Matthew Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) d Tomislav Brkic (BIH)/Nikola Cacic (SRB) 7-6(3) 7-6(5)
COMING UP
Men's singles, quarterfinals
[8] John Millman (AUS) v [2] Casper Ruud (NOR)
Men's doubles, quarterfinals
[2] John Peers (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v Dustin Brown (GER)/Peter Gojowczyk (GER)
Matthew Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v [1] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Kevin Krawietz (GER)
MADRID, SPAIN
Ajla Tomljanovic has sealed her place in the main draw of a WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid.
The 27-year-old Aussie scored a 7-6(4) 6-1 victory against China's Wang Xiyu in the final qualifying round.
Tomljanovic has been pitted against world No.22 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the first round.
Aussies in action - Madrid
RESULTS
Women's qualifying singles, final round
[17] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Wang Xiyu (CHN) 7-6(4) 6-1
COMING UP
Women's singles, first round
[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Shelby Rogers (USA)
[Q] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Elena Rybakina (KAZ)
Women's doubles, first round
Ellen Perez (AUS)/Zheng Saisai (CHN) v Kaitlyn Christian (USA)/Sabrina Santamaria (USA)