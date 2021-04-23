Aussie men out in Barcelona and Belgrade

The winning runs of Alex de Minaur, John Millman and Alexei Popyrin this week have all ended.

Friday 23 April 2021
Leigh Rogers
Barcelona, Spain
Australia's Alex De Minaur returns the ball to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their ATP Barcelona Open tennis tournament singles match at the Real Club de Tenis in Barcelona on April 22, 2021. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP) (Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images)

BARCELONA, SPAIN

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas proved too strong for Australia's Alex de Minaur in their third-round showdown at an ATP 500 tournament in Barcelona. World No.5 Tsitsipas recorded a 7-5 6-3 victory.

De Minaur showed plenty of grit in the 84-minute battle, but could not stop last week's Monte-Carlo Masters champion from extending his current winning streak to seven matches.

The 22-year-old Greek has now won all five tour-level meetings against De Minaur.


Aussie combination John Peers and Luke Saville also lost in men's doubles action.

Aussies in action - Barcelona

TODAY'S RESULTS
Men's singles, third round
[2] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) d [14] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 7-5 6-3

Men's doubles, quarterfinals
Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Horia Tecau (ROU) d John Peers (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) 6-4 6-3

BELGRADE, SERBIA

It has been a tough day for Aussie men at an ATP 250 tournament in Belgrade, with both John Millman and Alexei Popyrin losing their second-round singles matches.

Japan's Taro Daniel recorded a three-set win against the seventh-seeded Millman, while Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager stalled Popyrin's momentum.

Millman and John-Patrick Smith were also beaten in the men's doubles quarterfinals.

Aussies in action - Belgrade

TODAY'S RESULTS
Men's singles, second round
[LL] Taro Daniel (JPN) d [7] John Millman (AUS) 3-6 6-2 6-3
[Q] Gianluca Mager (ITA) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 7-5 6-2

Men's doubles, quarterfinals
Ariel Behar (URU)/Gonzalo Escobar (ECU) d John Millman (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 6-4 7-5

STUTTGART, GERMANY

In better news, Ash Barty and American partner Jennifer Brady are through to the doubles semifinals at a WTA 500 tournament in Stuttgart.

The unseeded duo upset the No.2 seeds Xu Yifan and Zhang Shuai in the quarterfinals.

It is the furthest Barty has progressed in a tour-level doubles draw since making the Brisbane International final in January 2020.

Barty plays her singles quarterfinal tonight against sixth-seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova.

Aussies in action - Stuttgart

TODAY'S RESULTS
Women's doubles, quarterfinals
Ash Barty (AUS)/Jennifer Brady (USA) d [2] Xu Yifan (CHN)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) 6-4 6-3

COMING UP
Women's singles, quarterfinals
[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v [6] Karolina Pliskova (CZE)

Women's doubles, semifinals
Ash Barty (AUS)/Jennifer Brady (USA) v TBC