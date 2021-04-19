Astra Sharma wins maiden WTA singles title

CHARLESTON, USA

Astra Sharma has scored the biggest win of her career to claim her first WTA singles title.

@astrasharma takes out the No.1 seed Jabeur in three sets to claim the title 🏆#MUSCHealthWomensOpen

The 25-year-old from Perth overcome top seed Ons Jabeur 2-6 7-5 6-1 in the Charleston final today - her first-ever victory against a top 30-ranked opponent.





After losing the opening set against the world No.27, Sharma's confidence grew as the match progressed. She blitzed through a deciding set, breaking Jabeur's serve four times in a row in the final stages of the one-hour, 55-minute battle.

"I just kept backing myself," Sharma said of how she turned the match around. "She's obviously playing super well and I wasn't really finding the court. I was getting wrong-footed and she was making me look a little silly. I just tried to do my best and try and read what she was doing."





Sharma, who is currently ranked No.165, is projected to rise almost 50 places following her performances this week.

"The level of play was great from me for the whole week, so I'm just really happy," Sharma said.

The 🇺🇸 duo powers through the tiebreak!



Hailey Baptiste and @CatyMcNally are your 2021 MUSC Health Women's Open doubles champions after taking out the No.1 seeds Sanders/Perez, 6-7(4), 6-4, [10-6].

American combination Hailey Baptiste and Catherine McNally won the doubles title, overcoming Aussie pairing Ellen Perez and Storm Sanders 6-7(4) 6-4 [10-6] in a hard-fought final.





