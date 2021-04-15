Aussies exit at Monte-Carlo Masters

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO

The winning run of Aussies at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Monte-Carlo is over, with Jordan Thompson, John Millman and Alexei Popyrin all losing in the second round.

Defending champion Fabio Fognini proved too strong for Thompson, while No.16 seed Cristian Garin defeated Millman in straight sets.

Qualifier Popyrin pushed former world No.10 Lucas Pouille to three sets, but was unable to secure victory.

AUSSIES IN ACTION - Monte-Carlo

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

[15] Fabio Fognini (ITA) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3 6-3

[16] Cristian Garin (CHI) d John Millman (AUS) 6-1 6-4

[WC] Lucas Pouille (FRA) d [Q] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 7-5 2-6 6-3

CHARLESTON, USA

Ajla Tomljanovic lost in the second round of a WTA 250 tournament in Charleston, beaten by rising Danish player Clara Tauson.

It leaves Astra Sharma as the last remaining Australian in the women's singles draw.

Sharma has also advanced to the doubles quarterfinals, along with top-seeded Aussie combination Ellen Perez and Storm Sanders.

AUSSIES IN ACTION - Charleston

TODAY'S RESULTS

Women's singles, second round

Clara Tauson (DEN) d [6] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-1 6-4

Women's doubles, first round

Jamie Loeb (USA)/Erin Routliffe (NZL) d [4] Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Rosalie Van Der Hoek (NED) 6-1 4-0 ret.

Astra Sharma (AUS)/Naomi Broady (GBR) d Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE)/Tereza Martincova (CZE) walkover

COMING UP

Women's singles, second round

Astra Sharma (AUS) v [8] Madison Brengle (USA)

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Storm Sanders (AUS) v Katarzyna Piter (POL)/Wang Yafan (CHN)

Astra Sharma (AUS)/Naomi Broady (GBR) v Elixane Lechemia (FRA)/Ingrid Neel (USA)