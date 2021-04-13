Millman advances in Monte-Carlo, De Minaur out

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO

Australia's top-two ranked men experienced different fortunes on a rain-interrupted day in Monte-Carlo.

Only four first-round matches were completed at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, two of them involving Australians.

John Millman posted a 6-3 6-3 victory against world No.32 Ugo Humbert of France - the highest-ranked opponent the 31-year-old Australian has beaten since last year's US Open.

But Australia's top-ranked man Alex de Minaur lost. Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina scored a hard-fought 6-4 7-6(3) win against the world No.25.

AUSSIES IN ACTION - Monte-Carlo

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

John Millman (AUS) d Ugo Humbert (FRA) 6-3 6-3

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) d Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6-4 7-6(3)

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

[Q] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Pablo Andujar (ESP)

Men's singles, second round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v TBC

John Millman (AUS) v TBC

Men's doubles, first round

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v Raven Klaasen (RSA)/Ben McLachlan (JPN)

CHARLESTON, USA

Top-seeded Aussie duo Ellen Perez and Storm Sanders made a near-perfect start to their campaign at a WTA 250 tournament in Charleston.

Efficient work by No.6 seed, 🇦🇺@Ajlatom to wrap up Day 1 at the #MUSCHealthWomensOpen. pic.twitter.com/sc4gcLv6dp — wta (@WTA) April 12, 2021

The left-handed pair lost only a single game in their first-round doubles match, defeating Japanese combination Kurumi Nara and Makoto Ninomiya 6-0 6-1.

Later in the day, Ajla Tomljanovic scored a comprehensive 6-1 6-1 win against Mexican Renata Zarazua in her opening singles match.





"I don't think the score reflects how tough it actually was," said Tomljanovic, who won 81 per cent of points on her first serve in the 63-minute victory.

AUSSIES IN ACTION - Charleston

TODAY'S RESULTS

Women's singles, first round

[6] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Renata Zarazua (MEX) 6-1 6-1

Women's doubles, first round

[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Storm Sanders (AUS) d Kurumi Nara (JPN)/Makoto Ninomiya (JPN) 6-0 6-1

COMING UP

Women's singles, first round

Astra Sharma (AUS) v Wang Yafan (CHN)

[Q] Storm Sanders (AUS) v [Q] Claire Liu (USA)

Women's singles, second round

[6] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Clara Tauson (DEN)

Women's doubles, first round

[4] Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Rosalie Van Der Hoek (NED) v Jamie Loeb (USA)/Erin Routliffe (NZL)

Astra Sharma (AUS)/Naomi Broady (GBR) v [3] Misaki Doi(JPN)/Nao Hibino (JPN)

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Storm Sanders (AUS) v Katarzyna Piter (POL)/Wang Yafan (CHN)

