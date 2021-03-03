De Minaur wins all-Aussie battle in Rotterdam

Alex de Minaur emerged the winner of the all-Australian battle at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament, claiming a 6-1 6-4 win over John Millman.

In a match of fascinating momentum swings, De Minaur took exactly two hours to claim his first-round victory.

While Millman held serve to love in the opening game, he did not win another service game in the 29-minute first set.

The world No.23 De Minaur maintained the upper hand, winning 10 consecutive games won as he took a 4-0 lead in the second stanza.

There was a recovery of sorts as Millman claimed service breaks of his own in the fifth and seventh games, before the determined De Minaur converted his sixth break point to secure victory.

It sets up a second-round encounter with Kei Nishikori, whom De Minaur memorably defeated for his first top-10 victory at the 2019 US Open.

Aussies in action - Rotterdam

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

Alex de Minaur (AUS) d John Millman (AUS) 6-1 6-4

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Kei Nishikori (JPN)