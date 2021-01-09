De Minaur advances to Antayla Open quarterfinals

ANTAYLA, TURKEY

Alex de Minaur is through to the quarterfinals at this week's Antayla Open.

The fourth-seeded Australian scored a 6-3 6-1 victory over Bulgarian qualifier Adrian Andreev in the second round today.

After losing only seven points on serve in his opening-round win, De Minaur was forced to work harder against the No.564-ranked Andreev.

The 21-year-old De Minaur was broken twice early in the one-hour and 10-minute match. His experience showed in the second set, though, with a more dominant De Minaur not conceding a point to his 19-year-old opponent behind his first serve.

De Minaur faces sixth seed Nikoloz Basilashvili in the quarterfinals. It will be his first career meeting against the world No.40-ranked Georgian.

Results:

Men's singles, second round

[4] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [Q] Adrian Andreev (BUL) 6-3 6-1

Coming up:

Men's singles, quarterfinals

[4] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [6] Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO)

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic has progressed to the doubles quarterfinals at a WTA 500 event in Abu Dhabi.

The 27-year-old, who lost her second round singles match yesterday, is teaming with reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin. The duo eliminated seventh seeds Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan, both of China, in second-round doubles action today.

They face either Italian pairing Jasmine Paolini and Martina Trevisan or the Netherlands' Aranxta Rus and Slovenian Tamara Zidansek next.

Results:

Women's doubles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Sofia Kenin (USA) d [7] Xu Yifan (CHN)/ Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN) 6-2 6-4

Coming up:

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Sofia Kenin (USA) v TBC