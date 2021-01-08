Alex de Minaur's perfect start to 2021 season

Antalya, Turkey

Australia's Alex de Minaur only needed 61 minutes to score his first win of the 2021 season, sweeping aside Tunisian Malek Jaziri 6-2 6-1 in Antalya today.

The world No.23-ranked De Minaur lost only seven points on serve and did not face a break point in his first-round match.

After his dominant display, De Minaur will face No.564-ranked qualifer Adrian Andreev in the second round.

It is the 21-year-old De Minaur's first career meeting against the 19-year-old Bulgarian, who scored his first ATP-level win this week against Turkey's Marsel Ilhan in the opening round.

> VIEW: Antalya Open draw

Results:

Men's singles, first round

[4] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Malek Jaziri (TUN) 6-2 6-1

“You actually had to tell him to go home, otherwise he would have stayed on court all day if he could."



In our #GrassrootstoGrandSlams series, @alexdeminaur's first coach shares her earliest memories of Australia’s top-ranked man 👇 #GoAussies https://t.co/v2kOruuTgW — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) January 8, 2021

Coming up:

Men's singles, second round

[4] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [Q] Adrian Andreev (BUL)





Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

World No.10 Aryna Sabalenka has eliminated Ajla Tomljanovic in the second round of a WTA 500 tournament in Abu Dhabi.

The fourth-seeded Sabalenka recorded a 7-5 6-4 win against the 27-year-old Australian, hitting 28 winners in the one-hour, 36-minute victory. It extends their head-to-head record to 3-1 in Sabalenka's favour.

The Belarusian has now won 11 consecutive matches, a winning streak stretching back to October.

Tomljanovic returned to the court later in the day, teaming with reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in doubles. The duo scored a 4-6 7-5 [10-7] victory against Greece's Maria Sakkari and Croatia's Donna Vekic.

Results:

Women's singles, second round

[4] Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 7-5 6-4

Women's doubles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Sofia Kenin (USA) d Maria Sakkari (GRE)/Donna Vekic (CRO) 4-6 7-5 [10-7]

Coming up:

Women's doubles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Sofia Kenin (USA) v [7] Xu Yifan (CHN)/ Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN)