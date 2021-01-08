Alex de Minaur's perfect start to 2021 season

Alex de Minaur storms into the second round at an ATP tournament in Turkey, only losing seven points on serve in a dominant victory.

Friday 08 January 2021
Leigh Rogers
Antalya, Turkey
PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 5: Alex De Minaur of Australia in action against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during day 4 of the Rolex Paris Masters, an ATP Masters 1000 tournament held behind closed doors at AccorHotels Arena formerly known as Paris Bercy on November 5, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Antalya, Turkey

Australia's Alex de Minaur only needed 61 minutes to score his first win of the 2021 season, sweeping aside Tunisian Malek Jaziri 6-2 6-1 in Antalya today.

The world No.23-ranked De Minaur lost only seven points on serve and did not face a break point in his first-round match.

After his dominant display, De Minaur will face No.564-ranked qualifer Adrian Andreev in the second round.

It is the 21-year-old De Minaur's first career meeting against the 19-year-old Bulgarian, who scored his first ATP-level win this week against Turkey's Marsel Ilhan in the opening round.

> VIEW: Antalya Open draw

Results:
Men's singles, first round
[4] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Malek Jaziri (TUN) 6-2 6-1

Coming up:
Men's singles, second round
[4] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [Q] Adrian Andreev (BUL)


Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

World No.10 Aryna Sabalenka has eliminated Ajla Tomljanovic in the second round of a WTA 500 tournament in Abu Dhabi.

The fourth-seeded Sabalenka recorded a 7-5 6-4 win against the 27-year-old Australian, hitting 28 winners in the one-hour, 36-minute victory. It extends their head-to-head record to 3-1 in Sabalenka's favour.

The Belarusian has now won 11 consecutive matches, a winning streak stretching back to October.

Tomljanovic returned to the court later in the day, teaming with reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in doubles. The duo scored a 4-6 7-5 [10-7] victory against Greece's Maria Sakkari and Croatia's Donna Vekic.

Results:
Women's singles, second round
[4] Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 7-5 6-4

Women's doubles, first round
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Sofia Kenin (USA) d Maria Sakkari (GRE)/Donna Vekic (CRO) 4-6 7-5 [10-7]

Coming up:
Women's doubles, second round
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Sofia Kenin (USA) v [7] Xu Yifan (CHN)/ Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN)