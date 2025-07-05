Jordan Thompson is the first Australian through to the fourth round at Wimbledon, with a four-set victory against Luciano Darderi sealing his place – and his best result in singles at SW19.

London, UK, 5 July 2025 | Rhys de Deugd

Fighting through consecutive five-set matches and a debilitating back injury, Jordan Thompson is through to the final 16 at Wimbledon for the first time in his career.

In his ninth Wimbledon campaign, the 31-year-old outlasted world No.59 Luciano Darderi 6-4 6-4 3-6 6-3 to equal his best Grand Slam result, achieved at the 2020 and 2024 US Opens.

After breaking serve once in each of the first two sets to take them, Thompson was unable to do so in the third, and the Italian realised the opportunity to strike back.

Showing resilience and toughness, Thompson managed to lift in the fourth set and close out the match to take him to a maiden fourth round appearance at the All England Club.

“Incredible,” said Thompson, reflecting on the result in an interview with Stan Sport.

“If someone told me that I was gonna be in the fourth round, like, with the preparation I’ve had, I’d say, ‘yeah, show me the dotted line, because I’d be quick to grab the pen [and sign it]’.”

Along with phenomenal craft at the net throughout the match, Thompson continued to rely on his big serve, which helped him across the line with 19 aces and no double faults.

Just one player has more aces to their name during this tournament, and that’s world No.5 Taylor Fritz – against whom Thompson will now compete for a place in his first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

“It means everything,” said Thompson, who beat Fritz in their last match in the quarterfinals at Queen’s Club, on grass, last year.

“I think grass is my best surface, and it hasn’t really shown at Wimbledon. So to finally live up to somewhat expectations is extremely pleasing.

“He [Fritz] probably didn’t have his best day [last year when I beat him] but I was playing some good grasscourt tennis, so hopefully I can provide that again.”

Thompson becomes the first Australian to reach the fourth round at the grasscourt slam this year, with Alex de Minaur and Daria Kasatkina having the chance to join him when they play on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, Rinky Hijikata lost his second-round singles match against Ben Shelton, having saved three match points prior to the postponement of play on Thursday evening.

Shelton served out his final service game to progress to the third round 6-2 7-5 6-4, while Hijikata quickly shifted focus to his second-round doubles match in the afternoon.

Alongside Dutch player David Pel, the duo’s match went right down to the wire against Americans Robert Cash and JJ Tracy, and Hijikata and Pel prevailed 13-11 in the final-set tiebreak.

Aussies in action: Wimbledon

DAY 5 RESULTS

Gentlemen’s singles, third round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Luciano Darderi (ITA) 6-4 6-4 3-6 6-4

Gentlemen’s singles, second round

[10] Ben Shelton (USA) d Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 6-2 7-5 6-4

Gentlemen’s doubles, second round

[Alt] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/David Pel (NED) d Robert Cash (USA)/JJ Tracy (USA) 6-3 6-7(5) 7-6(11)

Guido Andreozzi (ARG)/Marcelo Demoliner (BRA) d John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Fernando Romboli (BRA) 6-3 6-4

[3] Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Tim Puetz (GER) d Matthew Romios (AUS)/Ryan Seggerman (USA) 6-3 7-6(3)

Mixed doubles, first round

Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Alexandra Panova d [7] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Kevin Krawietz (GER) 7-6(2) 6-4

COMING UP ON DAY 6

Gentlemen’s singles, third round

[11] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [Q] August Holmgren (DEN) – No.2 Court, second match

Ladies’ singles, third round

[16] Daria Kasatkina (AUS) v [19] Liudmila Samsonova – No.3 Court, first match

Ladies’ doubles, second round

[7] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) v Magda Linette (POL)/Bernarda Pera (USA) – Court 18, third match

Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Maya Joint (AUS) v [6] Asia Muhammad (USA)/Demi Schuurs (NED) – Court 14, third match

Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Desirae Krawczyk (USA) v [12] Jiang Xinyu (CHN)/Wu Fang-Hsien (TPE) – Court 17, third match

Gentlemen’s doubles, second round

Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) v Mattia Bellucci (ITA)/Fabian Marozsan (HUN) – Court 7, third match

Mixed doubles, first round

Matt Ebden (AUS)/Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) v [4] Evan King (USA)/Taylor Townsend (USA) – Court 6, second match

Girls’ singles, first round

[1] Emerson Jones (AUS) v Julie Pastikova (CZE) – Court 8, third match

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to hit the court and have some fun!