Miami, FL, United States, 25 March 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Adam Walton is capitalising on his second chance at the Miami Masters, advancing to the round of 16.

A lucky loser entry into the main draw, Walton defeated wildcard Coleman Wong – who had a fairytale run of his own – 7-6(6) 4-6 6-4 in the third round to advance.

It marks a maiden round-of-16 berth at an ATP Masters event for the 25-year-old.

“I’m obviously very happy right now. I mean I shouldn’t even be here right now,” Walton said.

“I got thrashed in qualifying and got the call up three days later to play again and it almost feels like a new start, a new tournament and I’m just so happy to be through to the last 16.”

After a straight-sets loss to compatriot Tristan Schoolkate in the final round of qualifying, Walton was awarded his lucky loser spot after the withdrawal of No.21 seed Hubert Hurkacz.

Following a first-round bye, the world No.89 recorded his biggest victory since July 2024 in the second round after defeating world No.61 Luciano Darderi.

The Queenslander is the first lucky loser since Horacio Zeballos in 2016 to reach the round of 16 in Miami, where he next meets Taylor Fritz, the No.3 seed.

In other Aussie action, Alex de Minaur is currently in action against Brazilian teenage prodigy Joao Fonesca.

Jordan Thompson’s stellar singles run was halted after falling to top seed Alexander Zverev 7-5 6-4 in their third-round encounter.

His Miami Masters campaign was highlighted by an emphatic win against the big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in two tiebreak sets, his first triumph against a top-30 opponent since defeating Casper Ruud at the Paris Masters last October.

Despite bowing out in the singles, Thompson and Korda remain in contention to for another deep doubles run after reaching the Indian Wells doubles final.

The pair advanced to the quarterfinals on Monday with a 7-6(4) 6-4 win over Guido Andreozzi and Theo Arribage.

Meanwhile, defending champion Matt Ebden, alongside fellow Aussie John Peers, were eliminated on Tuesday, falling in a super tiebreak to No.1 seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic.

