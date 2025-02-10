Queenslanders Kimberly Birrell and Adam Walton triumph at Pat Rafter Arena, winning their first titles for 2025 at the Brisbane QTC Tennis International.

Brisbane, QLD, 10 February 2025 | Jackson Mansell

After impressive starts to the season, Kimberly Birrell and Adam Walton were rewarded with their first titles of 2025 at the Brisbane QTC Tennis International.

The Queenslanders faced little trouble in their respective fields as they further cemented their spot inside the WTA and ATP top 100.

Pat Rafter Arena became a happy hunting ground for Birrell in 2025 as she lifted silverware for the first time since May 2024.

At the venue of her biggest triumph against world No.8 Emma Navarro at last month’s Brisbane International, Birrell defeated world No.133 Maddison Inglis 6-2 4-6 7-6(2) in the final to reign supreme.

Birrell continued her ascendancy this year, improving on her career-best for a third consecutive week. The Australian No.1 rose 11 places this week, moving to world No.75.

The 26-year-old extended her seasonal record to 13-3 after groundbreaking runs in Brisbane and Singapore. Birrell reached her maiden WTA 500 quarterfinal at the Brisbane International in January, leading to her top-100 debut.

Following her mixed doubles final appearance at Australian Open 2025 alongside John-Patrick Smith, Birrell made the final eight in Singapore.

Adam Walton avenged his Pro Tour semifinals loss last week to emerge victorious in Brisbane. The 25-year-old did not drop a set for the entire tournament as he prevailed over wildcard Jason Kubler to earn the crown.

Simply unstoppable 😤 The No. 1 seed @AdamWalton99 is through to the final in Brisbane, dispatching Jasika 6-2, 6-4 🇦🇺#ATPChallenger | @TennisAustralia pic.twitter.com/ky0eStSjEh — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) February 8, 2025

“It has been a great two weeks playing her in Brisbane,” he said. “This is where I went to school. I’ve trained here, so it’s nice to be able to play a tournament here. We are on the road all year, so playing (locally) is very special.”

With his first ATP Challenger title since October, Walton has reached the quarterfinals of his past six Challenger tournaments.

Despite losing in the final, Jason Kubler had his best run at a tournament since his return. The 31-year-old upset world No.135 Tristan Schoolkate in the opening round before defeating another James McCabe in the quarterfinals.

