Jin Woodman has proven he's a star in the making after winning three titles at the 2024 Australian Wheelchair Tennis National Championships.

Melbourne, VIC, 13 November 2024 | Jackson Mansell

For the past decade, fans have marvelled at the talents of Dylan Alcott and Heath Davidson who have dominated on the world stage. They have paved the way for the next wave of stars, and it is beginning to come to fruition.

As the Australian Open’s inaugural junior wheelchair tournaments draw closer, the hosts are strengthening their representation. Last weekend, the Australian Wheelchair Tennis National Championships hosted its biggest field for the junior singles competition since 2019.

With four Australians ranked inside the boys’ and girls’ top 10 – three boys and one girl – a competitive field of 12 assembled.

Ultimately, 15-year-old Jin Woodman defeated second seed Yassin Hill in the final to claim his sixth junior title of the year.

In a dominant weekend for the youngster, Woodman also won the quad singles and quad doubles titles without dropping a set in either event. Most impressively, he and partner Finn Broadbent did not drop a single game in their quad doubles campaign.

The Victorian has achieved an extraordinary amount in a brief period.

The ITF boys’ world No.4 has taken his total titles tally to 14 after his efforts at Melbourne Park. Also ranked world No.22 in the quad singles rankings, Woodman is currently the youngest player in the top 25.

With Woodman, Hill, boys No.8 Benjamin Wenzel and girls No.10 Isla Gillespie, Australia has a strong junior contingent for Australian Open 2025.

In the open-age competitions, Australian men’s No.1 Anderson Parker defended his 2023 title, prevailing against Ben Weekes 6-4 7-6(7) in the men’s singles final.

It marked a successful weekend for Parker, who also paired with Weekes to win the open men’s doubles silverware. The Australian Paralympics duo lost just one game in the final to claim their third trophy together this season.

In the women’s singles event, Hayley Slocombe made it back-to-back titles, winning all three of her round-robin matches. The world No.67 paired with Gillespie to defeat Marita Morgan and Ruth Gallagher and prevail in the open women’s doubles.

