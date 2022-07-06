Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
London, Great Britain, 6 July 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell have continued their career-best run at Wimbledon, advancing to the semifinals in the gentlemen’s doubles competition.

The No.14-seeded pair scored a commanding 6-4 6-4 6-2 victory against fellow Australian John Peers and his Slovak partner Filip Polasek in quarterfinal action today.

Nine aces and 22 winners helped Ebden and Purcell seal victory against the seventh seeds in an efficient one hour and 53 minutes, their quickest match so far this tournament.

World No.31 Ebden had never progressed beyond the second round in seven previous appearances at the All England Club, while world No.34 Purcell’s best result had been a third-round run last year.

Their stunning 2022 performance, which includes saving three match points in their opening round, propels 34-year-old Ebden into his second career Grand Slam men’s doubles semifinal and a third for 24-year-old Purcell.

Ebden and Purcell are now one win away from reaching their second Grand Slam final of the season, having finished runners-up at the Australian Open in January.

Their Wimbledon success puts them in elite company too, becoming the 31st and 32nd Australians to advance to a gentlemen’s doubles semifinal at the tournament in the Open era.

They are the first all-Australian team to reach this stage since Wayne Arthurs and Paul Hanley in 2004.

Wimbledon gentlemen’s doubles
Australian semifinalists – Open era
Player Year
John Newcombe 1968, 1969, 1970, 1974
Tony Roche 1968, 1969, 1970, 1974
Ken Rosewall 1968, 1970
Fred Stolle 1968, 1970
Roy Emerson 1968, 1969, 1971
Rod Laver 1968, 1969, 1971
John Alexander 1971, 1977, 1978
Phil Dent 1971, 1977, 1978
John Cooper 1972, 1973
Neale Fraser 1972, 1973
Allan Stone 1975
Dick Crealy 1975
Ross Case 1976, 1977
Geoff Masters 1976, 1977
Bob Carmichael 1977
Peter McNamara 1980, 1981, 1982, 1985
Paul McNamee 1980, 1981, 1982, 1984, 1985
Pat Cash 1984, 1985
Peter Doohan 1984, 1988
Michael Fancutt 1984
John Fitzgerald 1985, 1988, 1989, 1991
Mark Woodforde 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000
Todd Woodbridge 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004
Mark Philippoussis 1996
Pat Rafter 1996, 1998
Sandon Stolle 2000
Wayne Arthurs 2004
Paul Hanley 2004
Stephen Huss 2005
John Peers 2015, 2017
Matthew Ebden 2022
Max Purcell 2022

Key: Bold = Title-winning run

Top seeds, American Rajeev Ram and Brit Joe Salisbury, or No.12-seeded French veterans, Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, await in the semifinals.

Peers, who finished runner-up alongside Brit Jamie Murray in 2015, was the last Australian to contest a Wimbledon gentlemen’s doubles final.

Ebden has also advanced to the mixed doubles semifinals alongside fellow Aussie Sam Stosur and will play for a spot in the final later today.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

TODAY’S RESULTS
Gentlemen’s doubles, quarterfinals
[14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) d [7] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) 6-4 6-4 6-2

COMING UP
Gentlemen’s doubles, semifinals
[14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v TBC

