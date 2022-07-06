Aussie duo Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell are through to the semifinals in the Wimbledon 2022 gentlemen's doubles competition.

London, Great Britain, 6 July 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell have continued their career-best run at Wimbledon, advancing to the semifinals in the gentlemen’s doubles competition.

The No.14-seeded pair scored a commanding 6-4 6-4 6-2 victory against fellow Australian John Peers and his Slovak partner Filip Polasek in quarterfinal action today.

Nine aces and 22 winners helped Ebden and Purcell seal victory against the seventh seeds in an efficient one hour and 53 minutes, their quickest match so far this tournament.

World No.31 Ebden had never progressed beyond the second round in seven previous appearances at the All England Club, while world No.34 Purcell’s best result had been a third-round run last year.

Their stunning 2022 performance, which includes saving three match points in their opening round, propels 34-year-old Ebden into his second career Grand Slam men’s doubles semifinal and a third for 24-year-old Purcell.

Ebden and Purcell are now one win away from reaching their second Grand Slam final of the season, having finished runners-up at the Australian Open in January.

Their Wimbledon success puts them in elite company too, becoming the 31st and 32nd Australians to advance to a gentlemen’s doubles semifinal at the tournament in the Open era.

They are the first all-Australian team to reach this stage since Wayne Arthurs and Paul Hanley in 2004.

Wimbledon gentlemen’s doubles

Australian semifinalists – Open era Player Year John Newcombe 1968, 1969, 1970, 1974 Tony Roche 1968, 1969, 1970, 1974 Ken Rosewall 1968, 1970 Fred Stolle 1968, 1970 Roy Emerson 1968, 1969, 1971 Rod Laver 1968, 1969, 1971 John Alexander 1971, 1977, 1978 Phil Dent 1971, 1977, 1978 John Cooper 1972, 1973 Neale Fraser 1972, 1973 Allan Stone 1975 Dick Crealy 1975 Ross Case 1976, 1977 Geoff Masters 1976, 1977 Bob Carmichael 1977 Peter McNamara 1980, 1981, 1982, 1985 Paul McNamee 1980, 1981, 1982, 1984, 1985 Pat Cash 1984, 1985 Peter Doohan 1984, 1988 Michael Fancutt 1984 John Fitzgerald 1985, 1988, 1989, 1991 Mark Woodforde 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000 Todd Woodbridge 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004 Mark Philippoussis 1996 Pat Rafter 1996, 1998 Sandon Stolle 2000 Wayne Arthurs 2004 Paul Hanley 2004 Stephen Huss 2005 John Peers 2015, 2017 Matthew Ebden 2022 Max Purcell 2022

Key: Bold = Title-winning run

Top seeds, American Rajeev Ram and Brit Joe Salisbury, or No.12-seeded French veterans, Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, await in the semifinals.

Peers, who finished runner-up alongside Brit Jamie Murray in 2015, was the last Australian to contest a Wimbledon gentlemen’s doubles final.

Ebden has also advanced to the mixed doubles semifinals alongside fellow Aussie Sam Stosur and will play for a spot in the final later today.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

TODAY’S RESULTS

Gentlemen’s doubles, quarterfinals

[14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) d [7] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) 6-4 6-4 6-2

COMING UP

Gentlemen’s doubles, semifinals

[14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v TBC

