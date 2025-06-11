Alex de Minaur leads Aussie charge as Davis Cup returns to Sydney

World No.10 Alex de Minaur will headline the Culture Amp Australian Davis Cup team as they take on Belgium in a crucial second-round Qualifier from 13-14 September.

Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney will host Australia's first home Davis Cup tie in more than three years and it's the 20th time the Harbour City has hosted the prestigious event.

The tie will be played on hard court, with two singles matches on Saturday, followed by doubles and reverse singles on Sunday. Play will begin at 1pm each day.

Australia, currently ranked No.2 in the world, is chasing a fourth consecutive appearance at the Davis Cup Final 8, this year held in Bologna in November.

In February, Australia defeated Sweden 3-1 to reach this stage.

"I'm looking forward to playing in Sydney, it's no secret Ken Rosewall Arena is my favourite court," De Minaur said.

"I have some amazing memories competing there. And to be back in Australia in September is going to be a lot of fun.

"We haven't played Davis Cup at home since 2022, so it means a lot. We are hungry as ever to qualify again for the finals and really give it everything.

"It's not often we get to be home at that time of year, and any chance to represent the green and gold is special."

Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt, who will lead his 34th tie, is eager to return to home soil.

"It's really exciting to be back with the team in Sydney for Davis Cup in September," Hewitt said.

"We will be led by our No.1 Alex de Minaur, who's showing us why he's one of the world's best.

"Our focus is on getting through and giving ourselves the opportunity to move through to the Final 8 in Italy, so I'm asking the fans to come and pack out Ken Rosewall Arena in September to support us."

Australia leads Belgium 4-3 in the head-to-head series, including a 3-0 win in Hamburg during the group stage in 2022.

"This tie against Belgium isn't going to be easy. They are a quality team, and they did really well against Chile in February," Hewitt added.

The full team line-up will be confirmed in mid-August.

Australia at the Davis Cup: Fast facts

The Davis Cup Qualifiers Second Round will take place between 12-14 September.

Fourteen nations will compete in seven home-or-away ties.

Australia and Belgium join the Netherlands, Argentina, Hungary, Austria, Germany, Japan, USA, Czechia, Denmark, Spain, Croatia and France.

Seven countries will join 2024 champions Italy at the Davis Cup Final 8 to be held in Bologna, Italy from 18-23 November.

Ties will be played as best-of-five matches, with two singles matches on day one, followed by the doubles match and the two reverse singles matches on day two. All matches are played as best-of-three tie break sets.

This will be the 20th Davis Cup tie held in Sydney, Australia.

The last time Davis Cup tennis was held at Ken Rosewall Arena was in March 2022 when Australia defeated Hungary 3-2.

Australia is currently second in the Davis Cup rankings.

Australia has finished Davis Cup runners-up twice in the last three years, in 2022 and 2023.

Australia has won the Davis Cup title 28 times.

Lleyton Hewitt, Mark Philippoussis, Todd Woodbridge, Wayne Arthurs and captain John Fitzgerald last led Australia to victory in 2003 with a 3-1 win over Spain at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Davis Cup began in 1900 as a competition between USA and Great Britain. It is now the world's largest annual international team competition in sport with a record 159 nations entered in 2025.

Tickets to the Davis Cup will go on sale from 2pm AEST Tuesday 15 July via Ticketmaster.