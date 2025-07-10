Hijikata targets Wimbledon 2025 men's doubles final

Rinky Hijikata will be hoping to continue Australia's recent men's doubles success at Wimbledon on Thursday, as he pursues a spot in the final.

The 24-year-old aims to become the fifth Aussie to reach the Wimbledon men's doubles final in the last 10 campaigns, emulating John Peers, Matt Ebden, Max Purcell (who has achieved the feat twice) and Jordan Thompson.

The Australian Open 2023 men's doubles champion looks to advance to his second Grand Slam final when he and Dutch partner David Pel take on the top seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic.

Hijikata and Pel, an alternate pairing who have never played together, have exceeded expectations at Wimbledon.

The pair saved two match points against No.8 seeds Andre Goransson and Sem Verbeek in the first round, before upsetting No.3 seeds Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in the third round. They then prevailed in their quarterfinal encounter against Brazilians Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo.

Having both achieved their best result at the grasscourt major, Hijikata and Pel are taking a laissez-faire approach.

MORE: Hijikata and Gadecki reach Wimbledon semifinals

"We're just enjoying ourselves out there. We're not putting too much pressure on ourselves," Hijikata told Stan Sport. "I feel like we've got no expectations and we're just going out there trying to swing away and whatever happens, happens.

"It's worked so far, and hopefully we can keep it going."

Also on Thursday, Emerson Jones targets a return to the junior singles and doubles semifinals at the All England Club.

The 17-year-old begins her day against Slovakian Mia Pohankova, before partnering with Belgian Jeline Vandromme in the doubles to take on No.8 seeds Kristina Penickova and Vendula Valdmannova.

Jones is aiming to become just the fourth player in the last two decades to make back-to-back Wimbledon girls' singles semifinals.

You can watch the Australians in action on the channels of the Nine Network and Stan Sport from 9:30 pm.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: WIMBLEDON

COMING UP ON DAY 11

Gentlemen's doubles, semifinals

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/David Pel (NED) v [1] Marcelo Arevalo (SLV)/Mate Pavic (CRO) - First match, No.1 Court

Girls' singles, quarterfinals

[1] Emerson Jones (AUS) v Mia Pohankova (SVK) - Second match, Court 18

Girls' doubles, quarterfinals

[2] Emerson Jones (AUS)/Jeline Vandromme (BEL) v [8] Kristina Penickova (USA)/Vendula Valdmannova (CZE) - Fifth match, Court 18

Boys' 14/u singles, round robin

Novak Palombo (AUS) v Junseo Jang (KOR) - Second match, Court 6

Novak Palombo (AUS) v Mario Vukovic (FRA) - Sixth match, Court 5

Girls' 14/u singles, round robin

Ceressa Jackson (AUS) v Emery Combs (USA) - Fourth match, Court 11

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to hit the court and have some fun!