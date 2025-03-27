Hunter set for emotional Billie Jean King Cup return in Brisbane

Storm Hunter is making her highly anticipated return to team tennis, representing Australia in the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Qualifiers in Brisbane in just two weeks.

Hunter ruptured her Achilles tendon in April last year and has shown remarkable resilience in her return to tennis after nearly a year on the sidelines.

The injury cut short what was shaping as a standout season; she finished 2023 as the world No.1 doubles player and was also closing in on the singles top 100 rankings.

Now, following months of rehabilitation, Hunter is back on court and is eager to don the green and gold once again.

"I'm so excited," Hunter said after being named in the team. "It was a bit of a dream of mine to get back and represent Australia again. Being a part of this team is something that's always meant so much to me."

The upcoming tie in Brisbane holds particular significance for Hunter, as it was during last year's Billie Jean King Cup in the same city that she suffered her season-ending injury.

"Obviously after what happened last year, I really want to change my memory of playing in Brisbane," she said.

"It's so special to wear the green and gold, and I don't take those moments for granted. This team means everything to me, and I can't wait to be back out there, fighting for our country."

Since rejoining the tour in February, Hunter has steadily rebuilt her confidence and form, recently reaching the Miami Open doubles quarterfinals alongside American partner, Caroline Dolehide.

"You can practice as much as you want, but nothing compares to match play. Being in a tournament, dealing with pressure moments, and backing yourself when it's all on the line," she explained.

"My first matches back in Indian Wells were tough, but they gave me confidence. I've been improving every single day, and it's really exciting to see that work start to pay off."

Hunter's comeback journey has been about more than just physical recovery - it's been about patience, resilience and a deep love for the game.

"I probably put really high expectations on myself, because when I got injured, I was doing really, really well," she admitted. "This past year has been a process, both physically and mentally, but I've learned to be patient and kind to myself."

For Hunter, the upcoming tie marks a long-awaited milestone: her first-ever home appearance in the Billie Jean King Cup.

"It's crazy because I've been on the team for quite a few years, I debuted when I was 17 or 18 and I've never played a home tie," she said.

"Last year I was selected to play, and then I had the injury. So now, to be healthy and have the chance to wear the green and gold and play in front of the home crowd - it's a dream come true."

Tickets for the Billie Jean King Cup are now on sale for the chance to witness Storm Hunter's inspiring return and cheer on Team Australia as they compete for a spot in the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Finals later this year.

Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Qualifiers

Venue: Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane

Surface: Hard, Outdoors



Thursday 10 April 12.00pm AEST - Australia vs Kazakhstan

Friday 11 April 12.00pm AEST - Colombia vs Kazakhstan

Saturday 12 April 12.00pm AEST - Australia vs Colombia

Fast facts

The Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Qualifiers will take place week commencing 7 April

In 2025, six groups of three teams will contest the qualifying round on a round-robin basis

Australia, Czechia, Japan, Netherlands, Poland and Slovakia will host qualifiers in April. Host nations were drawn at random from applications made by eligible nations

Group D will see Australia host Kazakhstan and Colombia at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane

Three ties will be played across three days. Each tie will consist of two singles matches and a doubles match

Six group winners in April will advance to the finals in Shenzen, China. The finals will transition from a 12-team event to an eight-team event in 2025

Hosts China and 2024 champions Italy will round out the top eight in the finals

Brisbane last hosted a Billie Jean King Cup tie in April 2024 when Australia defeated Mexico 4-0

Australia is one of four nations to have competed in the Billie Jean King Cup competition every year. Australia sits second on the all-time champions list

Australia is currently ranked the No.5 nation in Billie Jean King Cup rankings

Evonne Goolagong, Dianne Fromholtz and Janet Young last led Australia to Fed Cup victory in 1974

The Australian team has finished runners-up twice in recent years, in 2019 and 2022