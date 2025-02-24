Pro Tour: Burnie title completes Kubler comeback

Australian Open 2023 doubles champion Jason Kubler took the biggest step in his comeback from injury thus far with his Burnie International triumph.

Kubler defeated top seed Omar Jasika 6-3 6-2 in the final to claim his first title on return after being sidelined for 10 months. The 31-year-old's absence followed a heartbreaking first-round loss to Daniel Elahi Galan at Australian Open 2024, in which Kubler pushed the world No.87 to five hard-fought sets.

Sunday's victory is a feat Kubler had progressively been working towards. The Queenslander finished the 2024 Australian Pro Tour season strongly following his return to the Brisbane QTC Tennis International in November. Kubler reached the semifinals in Tennyson, before a finals berth at the Gold Coast Tennis International a week later.

It was a case of third-time lucky for Kubler, who broke through for his 22nd career singles crown.

World No.332 Jaimee Fourlis was Australia's best performer in the women's singles. The 25-year-old achieved her best Pro Tour result in two years following her run to the final four. Fourlis pushed eventual champion Tessah Andrianjafitrimo, a 285th-ranked Frenchwoman, to three sets.

Australia's Elena Micic continued her scintillating start to 2025, pairing with Kiwi Monique Barry to win the women's doubles crown. The 20-year-old adds to her ITF W75 Brisbane trophy from three weeks ago, now closing in on her career-high ranking of world No.266.

In the men's doubles, Matt Hulme won his first title of the year after prevailing in Burnie. Alongside Kiwi James Watt, the duo was flawless, not dropping a set for the entire tournament.

The Australian Pro Tour travels to Launceston this week in its final hard-court tournament before the grass swing.

For a second straight week, Omar Jasika enters as the top seed in a bid to better his runner-up result. Jasika again faces the prospect of overcoming Kubler, who will seek to complete the Tasmanian double.

Lizette Cabrera and Jaimee Fourlis headline the women's field as each seeks their maiden 2025 crown.

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to hit the court and have some fun!