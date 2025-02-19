Birrell to lead Australia’s Billie Jean King Cup team in Brisbane qualifier

Australia's top-ranked woman, Kimberly Birrell, will lead the Culture Amp Australian Billie Jean King Cup team when they begin their 2025 campaign in Brisbane in April.

Pat Rafter Arena will host the upcoming qualifying round for the second consecutive year from 10-12 April 2025.

This year, six groups of three teams will compete in a round-robin format across three days, with the six group winners progressing to the Billie Jean King Cup finals in Shenzen, China.

Australia will host Kazakhstan and Colombia with each tie set to feature two singles and one doubles match.

Birrell, 26, is excited to be leading the Australian team in her home state of Queensland.

She became the No.1 Australian woman in January and hit a career-high ranking of world No.75 last week.

"It is incredible to wear the green and gold. It's what I dreamt of doing as a kid, watching and wanting to be a professional tennis player," Birrell said.

"In Australia, we have such a rich history of the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup, so to be a part of that now, and to play here at home, in Australia, is incredibly special.

"I feel so at home here on this court (in Brisbane), I've had so many special memories, watching and playing in the Brisbane International and training here a lot of the year. To get to play a home tie so close to where I grew up is absolutely amazing.

"We can't wait to play in front of a home crowd, especially because my friends and family will be able to come and watch."

In October, Birrell reached her first WTA final in Osaka before defeating world No.8 Emma Navarro on the way to the Brisbane International quarterfinals at the start of the year.

At the Australian Open, Birrell and John-Patrick Smith reached the mixed doubles final, before she then reached the singles quarterfinals in Singapore and won an ITF W75 tournament two weeks ago.

Captain Sam Stosur is delighted to be able to confirm the first player for the Billie Jean King Cup qualifier event.

"Kim is currently the No.1 ranked player in Australia on the women's side and at her highest career ranking which is fantastic," Stosur said.

"She has played tonnes of tennis in recent months, she is feeling really confident and I think in her best form ever, so we are really excited to have her back in the team once again. I know she is pumped."

Stosur said playing at Pat Rafter Arena is a familiar feeling.

"Everyone loves playing in Brisbane. It's a world-class venue and we've had some great success there over the years," she said. "The weather is always good, it will be school holidays and we know Queenslanders love coming to the tennis, they really get behind the team and that's what it's all about."

The remaining members of the team will be confirmed in mid-March.

Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Qualifiers

Venue: Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane

Surface: Hard, Outdoors

Schedule



Thursday 10 April 12pm AEST - Australia v Kazakhstan

Friday 11 April 12pm AEST - Colombia v Kazakhstan

Saturday 12 April 12pm AEST - Australia v Colombia

Tickets on sale

Tickets to the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier featuring Australia, Kazakhstan and Colombia go on sale Thursday 20 February via Ticketmaster.



Early bird tickets are available from 11am AEST before the general public on-sale at 3pm AEST

Kids go free across the three days of tennis

Adult tickets from $20

Two-day ticket packages for the Australian sessions from $30

Fast facts

The Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Qualifiers will take place week commencing 7 April

In 2025, six groups of three teams will contest the qualifying round on a round-robin basis

Australia, Czechia, Japan, Netherlands, Poland and Slovakia will host qualifiers in April. Host nations were drawn at random from applications made by eligible nations

Group D will see Australia host Kazakhstan and Colombia at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane

Three ties will be played across three days. Each tie will consist of two singles matches and a doubles match

The six group winners in April will advance to the finals in Shenzen, China. The finals will transition from a 12-team event to an eight-team event in 2025

Hosts China and 2024 champions Italy will round out the top eight in the finals

Brisbane last hosted a Billie Jean King Cup tie in April 2024 when Australia defeated Mexico 4-0

Australia is one of four nations to have competed in the Billie Jean King Cup competition every year, and sits second on the all-time champions list

Australia is currently the No.5-ranked nation in Billie Jean King Cup rankings

Evonne Goolagong, Dianne Fromholtz and Janet Young last led Australia to Fed Cup victory in 1974

The Australian team has finished runners-up twice in recent years, in 2019 and 2022

Billie Jean King Cup is the biggest women's team event in tennis. It is the women's equivalent of the Davis Cup and was launched in 1963 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the International Tennis Federation.