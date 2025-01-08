Rafter optimistic about Aussie tennis, and the sport overall

Joining The Sit-Down podcast at the tail end of 2024, Pat Rafter is optimistic about Australian tennis.

"It's good, it's healthy. It's really healthy competitiveness and that's what tennis is at right now," the former world No.1 said.

With nine Australian men currently in the top 100, there's no doubt that Australian tennis is in good shape. As a result, the familiar names of Rafter, Hewitt and Philippoussis are being brought up again.

Asked about this comparison to the last great era of Australian tennis, Rafter is excited to see so many Aussie players pushing each other higher up the rankings.

"That's what drives the next top 10 guys. Alex (de Minaur) is in the top 10. Does it get Nick (Kyrgios), Jordan Thompson or (Alexei) Popyrin into the top 10?" Rafter said.

"There's all these guys knocking on the door."

Since retiring in 2001, Rafter still follows the game but has since explored the world beyond tennis, flying the flag for one of the world's fastest-growing racquet sports: padel.

The two-time US Open champion will compete in the much-anticipated Red Bull Rally Pro at the Australian Open's dynamic TOPCOURT precinct.

"Padel is a fun game. It's new, it's exciting. I'm learning," Rafter said. "I play this sport right now and I'm loving and enjoying it."

While Rafter doesn't play much tennis anymore, he is still involved with the AO Legends event this year, which he thoroughly enjoys.

He also presented the winning trophy at the 2024 Brisbane International to Grigor Dimitrov, which brings back memories for the Australian, after whom the tournament's centre court is named.

"It's pretty cool because your name is up there in the big blue lights of Brisbane," he said. "It does take you back to being there."

Looking back on his career, Rafter has ticked all the boxes. Aside from his two US Open victories in 1997 and 1998, he has also featured in two Wimbledon finals, has two ATP Masters titles, and achieved many other notable milestones.

He is also in elite company as one of only three men in the Open era, alongside the great Rod Laver and Stefan Edberg, to have made the semifinals of all four Grand Slams in singles and doubles.

While Rafter doesn't like to reflect too deeply on specific career moments, he is extremely proud of his achievements, particularly his first US Open title. "In terms of career changing, it was definitely winning the US Open final in '97," he said.

"To me winning a Grand Slam is what it's all about."

Rafter also points to his memorable rivalry with Andre Agassi, the pair playing three semifinals in a row at Wimbledon from 1999-2001.

With typical Rafter-esque self-deprecation however, it was his first encounter with Agassi at Wimbledon that he recalls.



played a lot of great matches against Andre Agassi, a few at Wimbledon. They were awesome," Rafter reflected. "I got to play on Centre Court at Wimbledon in '93. He kicked my arse, but it was so much fun."

While most fans point to the thrilling 2001 Wimbledon final as the closest Rafter got to winning at the All-England Club, the 52-year-old argues his best chance was actually against Pete Sampras the previous year.

"The one I was probably closer with to winning was against Pete, in many ways. That was the one where I felt really nervous. I had him. I got really tight," Rafter admitted.

"Whereas with Goran I got close to him but I didn't have the same opportunities I thought I had with Sampras."

Looking ahead, Rafter thinks tennis in general is in good shape, reflected by both the record crowds at the Australian Open and the likes of Sinner and Alcaraz bringing those fans through the gates.

"The Aussie Open is bigger than any player right now. Top players will always come along. And you see, again, strength in Sinner and Alcaraz, my god. And you look at them playing and say, 'wow, they're awesome'."

"They keep coming, it keeps happening and it will continue to keep happening in the men's and the women's game. I have no doubt about it."

Listen to the full episode of The Sit-Down, a weekly podcast released each Monday featuring an in-depth interview with a notable tennis identity.