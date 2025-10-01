Pat Rafter to represent Australia at Padel Cup in Doha

Australia’s top padel players have been selected to compete in the inaugural FIP Asia Padel Cup, from 17-24 October 2025 in Doha, Qatar, at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.

The first FIP Asia Padel Cup will bring together the best padel players from across the Asia-Oceania region, who will represent their countries in an exciting new chapter for the sport.

Official: The FIP Asia Padel Cup is coming to Doha from 17–24 October 2025 🇶🇦



This historic event will bring together national teams from across Asia & Oceania, marking a key step in padel’s global expansion 🌍



Hosted at the iconic Khalifa Complex pic.twitter.com/3NIuTde2fs — FIP - International Padel Federation (@padelfip) July 23, 2025

Leading the charge for Australia is former tennis world No.1 and Padel Australia ambassador Pat Rafter, who will don the green and gold once again. Having represented Australia at the Davis Cup on 18 occasions, Rafter will now represent his country as part of the national padel team, affectionately known as the Aussie Crocs.

“I am so happy to be representing the Aussie Crocs padel team in the upcoming FIP Asia Padel Cup in Doha,” Rafter said. “My new passion is another racquet sport, which is really no surprise, but the sport of padel has captured my imagination like nothing else has before, and to be wearing the green and gold again for another sport is going to be so much fun.”

Rafter joins a strong men’s lineup including Dom Bechard, Jake Benzal, Marious Zelba, Tim Brown, Vuk Velickovic, Emeric Navarro and Ross Taylor.

On the women’s side, Australian Padel Tour No.3 ranked player Sasha Alexander leads a strong squad including Jessica Brycki, Angela Dangond, Ana Renda, Alexia Dalley, Jemma Peterswald, Maheva Polo Cancio and Emily Hare.

Women’s head coach Pascalle Thenoux and men’s head coach Toni Pi Alarcon will lead the Australian teams, continuing the momentum they built during last year’s strong performance at the World Cup Qualifiers in Kuwait.

“Our team is incredibly proud to represent Australia on the international stage,” said Thenoux. “They are motivated, confident and constantly pushing themselves to train harder and reach new levels.”

Australia enters the competition ranked third in the men’s category and second in the women’s category and will compete in the final stage of the tournament.