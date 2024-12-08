Newks ’24: Thompson’s completeness lauded with medal nomination

Year in review

Thompson has remained one of Australia's most reliable and versatile players, with standout performances in both singles and doubles throughout 2024.

In singles Thompson enjoyed his best season yet, cracking the top 30 and winning his first ATP singles title in Los Cabos.

He peaked at world No.26 last month after reaching nine tour-level quarterfinals in 2024. Aside from the Los Cabos title, his most notable results were reaching the Atlanta final, the semis at the 500 event in Queen's, and the Paris Masters quarterfinals - his best result at a Masters 1000 tournament.

RELATED: Seven Aussies nominated for Newcombe Medal

He notched 35 match wins in 2024, including four over top-10 opponents - the biggest against world No.6 Alexander Zverev in the Los Cabos semis - and 10 versus the top 20.

The 30-year-old also reached a career-high doubles ranking of world No.3 thanks to winning the US Open title and reaching Wimbledon final with fellow Aussie Max Purcell, and triumphing at the Madrid Masters with Sebastian Korda.

Thompson and Purcell ended the year by qualifying for the elite eight-team field at the ATP Finals, and progressed to the semifinals.

Newcombe Medal history

This is Thompson's third nomination for the Newcombe Medal, yet first since 2017.

Reaction

"Being nominated for the Newcombe Medal is a huge honour for me," Thompson said.

"It has been the best year of my career on both the singles and doubles court and for that to be recognised means a lot to me."

The Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards will be held on Monday 9 December at Melbourne's Palladium Ballroom.

Follow along on Tennis Australia's social channels as the evening unfolds using the hashtag #Newks24.

Find out more about the awards, including award categories and previous recipients.