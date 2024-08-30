Popyrin pumped to challenge Djokovic at US Open 2024

Alexei Popyrin is not shying away from the challenge of facing Novak Djokovic in the third round at US Open 2024.

The in-form Australian will make his Arthur Ashe Stadium debut when he plays the world No.2 on day five at Flushing Meadows.

"I've never been on it, never even stepped foot on it, so we'll see how it is," Popyrin said of the US Open's premier court.

"(But) I enjoy the big moments and the big courts."

When asked if he enjoyed playing Djokovic, Popyrin was quick to reply: "No".

"He's obviously the greatest of all time and a really tough opponent," he elaborated. "I don't think anybody enjoys playing him."

This will be Popyrin's third Grand Slam meeting with the 24-time major champion this season.

Popyrin v Djokovic2024 Grand Slam rivalry Tournament Round Result Australian Open 2R Djokovic won 6-3 4-6 7-6(4) 6-3 Roland Garros - Did not play Wimbledon 3R Djokovic won 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) US Open 3R TBC

Although Djokovic scored four-set victories in each of their Australian Open and Wimbledon encounters earlier this season, Popyrin is drawing confidence from his performances in those matches.

"I had chances in both matches," Popyrin noted. "It's just a matter of taking those chances and playing good on the big points.

"That's what he did well those two matches and what I didn't do too well. If I can do that, then who knows what can happen?"

World No.28 Popyrin enters their upcoming showdown in career-best form, having won eight of his past nine matches.

"I just want to keep playing the way I have been the last two, three weeks," Popyrin said. "I feel really good out there."

The enduring Djokovic, who won his first Olympic gold medal earlier this month at age 37, is on an eight-match winning streak of his own.

The Serbian has also won his past 15 matches against Australian opponents at Grand Slam level. His last, and only, loss to an Aussie as this level came against Lleyton Hewitt in his US Open third round 18 years ago.

Popyrin is among six Australians scheduled to compete on day five in New York, with Matt Ebden, Max Purcell, Jordan Thompson, John-Patrick Smith and Ellen Perez all featuring in doubles matches.

The US Open is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage beginning from 1am AEST (from Saturday 31 August).

Aussies in action on day five:

Men's singles, third round

[28] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB), Arthur Ashe Stadium, night session, first match (from 9am AEST)

Men's doubles, second round

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP)/Federico Coria (ARG), Court 11, second match

[7] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER), Court 13, second match

Mixed doubles, first round

Max Purcell (AUS)/Dayana Yastremska (UKR) v [WC] Kaylan Bigun (USA)/Iva Jovic (USA), Court 11, fourth match

Sander Gille (BEL)/Ellen Perez (AUS) v Sadio Doumbia (FRA)/Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR), Court 12, third match

