Popyrin powers into second round at US Open 2024

Competing at a Grand Slam for the first time as a seeded player, Alexei Popyrin proved why he belongs among the sport's elite.

The 28th seed fired 14 aces in a comfortable 7-5 6-2 6-3 victory against Korean Soonwoo Kwon in opening-round action today at US Open 2024.

Popyrin's growing confidence showed in the two-hour and one-minute encounter at Court 12, winning 92 per cent of his first-serve points and tallying 37 winners in total.

It is the world No.28's most comprehensive victory ever recorded at Flushing Meadows and improves Popyrin's recent record to seven wins from his past eight matches.

"The first set was a little bit inconsistent, but once I got rhythm, it felt quite comfortable out there," Popyrin said. "I feel like I have a few things I need to improve on, but yeah, it was a good start."

Asked pre-tournament if he felt any extra pressure as a seeded player, Popyrin declared: "I feel exactly the same, same old Alexei Popyrin."

"It's no different at all," he elaborated to Stan Sport. "Just because you've got a number next to your name, it doesn't mean anything you know."

Yet the humble Popyrin's stunning run at Montreal earlier this month, where he defeated five top-20 players to become the first Australian to win an ATP Masters 1000 singles title in 21 years, has certainly inspired his peers.

"It's amazing to see, I'm super happy for him," Australian No.1 Alex de Minaur said in New York this week. "We've grown up together. He was going through a bit of a rough patch this year and he's just turned it around with the flick of a switch and gone out there and won one of the biggest tournaments on the tour. He played unbelievable tennis all week and showed the kind of level that everyone knew he could do.

"For him to do it in the manner that he did it, beating great players, not having an easy draw and doing it the proper way, it's very inspiring," added Aleksandar Vukic, who is among the 45-year high cohort of 12 Australians in this year's US Open men's singles draw.

Looking to build on his major breakthrough, Popyrin now turns his attention to a second-round meeting with world No.43 Pedro Martinez of Spain.

The 25-year-old Aussie is aiming to match his career-best result at Flushing Meadows, having previously reached the third round in 2019 and 2021.

Aussies in action - US Open

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

[28] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d Soonwoo Kwon (KOR) 7-5 6-2 6-3

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) d Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) 7-6(1) 3-6 6-4 6-3

Alexandre Muller (FRA) d Adam Walton (AUS) 3-6 7-6(7) 6-3 6-4

> READ: Hijikata hussles to record four-set win at US Open 2024

Women's singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [Q] Ann Li (USA) 6-4 6-4

[Q] Maya Joint (AUS) d Laura Siegemund (GER) 6-4 7-5

[2] Aryna Sabalenka d [Q] Priscilla Hon (AUS) 6-3 6-3

[24] Donna Vekic (CRO) d [Q] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 6-4 6-4

> READ: Maya Joint makes major breakthrough at US Open 2024

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Marcos Giron (USA)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Constant Lestienne (FRA)

James Duckworth (AUS) v [31] Flavio Cobolli (ITA)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [11] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

Chris O'Connell (AUS) v [26] Nicolas Jarry (CHI)

Max Purcell (AUS) v Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)

[Q] Li Tu (AUS) v [3] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) v Taro Daniel (JPN)

Men's singles, second round

[28] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Pedro Martinez (ESP)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [9] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

> VIEW: US Open 2024 men's singles draw

Women's singles, first round

Daria Saville (AUS) v [Q] Ena Shibahara (JPN)

[Q] Arina Rodionova (AUS) v Wang Xinyu (CHN)

[WC] Taylah Preston (AUS) v [25] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

[Q] Destanee Aiava (AUS) v [4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

Women's singles, second round

[Q] Maya Joint (AUS) v [14] Madison Keys (USA)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [33] Elise Mertens (BEL)

> VIEW: US Open 2024 women's singles draw

> READ: Ten Australians to contest doubles at US Open 2024

