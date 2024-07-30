Ranking Movers: Thompson on cusp of new career-high

Men's singles

Jordan Thompson is closing in on a new career-high ranking after a successful week at the ATP 250 event in Atlanta.

After finishing runner-up to Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka, Thompson scored a rise of eight positions in the ATP singles rankings to N0.33.

Enjoying a career-best year with four tour-level semifinals and a maiden ATP title in Los Cabos, the 30-year old returns to the top 40 after reaching the milestone for the first time in February.

Alongside him at the Atlanta Open, Thompson's current doubles partner Max Purcell was rewarded for a run to the singles quarterfinals, moving up seven spots back into the top 60.

Now the third highest-ranked Australian, new world No.59 Purcell secures his highest singles ranking in five months.

Also seeing a rise from a great result in Atlanta, Adam Walton has broken into the world's top 90.

Walton scored the first top-60 win of his career over sixth seed Miomir Kecmanovic, spring-boarding him up to world No.89.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.6 0 Jordan Thompson No.33 +8 Max Purcell

Alexei Popyrin No.63 -17 Rinky Hijikata

James Duckworth No.61 -3 Aleksandar Vukic No.85 -25 Adam Walton No.89 +6 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.91 -3 Chris O'Connell No.94 -1

Women's singles

No.59+7No.80-4

Maya Joint was the most significant riser among Australians in the WTA singles rankings this week, with the 18-year-old skyrocketing into the world's top 140.

Joint, who started the year at world No.684, rises to a career-high ranking after reaching the biggest singles final of her career at the WTA 125K event in Warsaw.

The rising star puts her name alongside Daria Saville, Arina Rodionova, Ajla Tomljanovic and Kimberly Birrell as the five highest-ranked Australian women on the WTA tour.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Daria Saville No.92 -15 Arina Rodionova No.107 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.124 -1 Kimberly Birrell No.133 +1 Maya Joint No.140 +19 Taylah Preston No.148 -4 Astra Sharma No.150 -1 Storm Hunter No.163 -11 Olivia Gadecki No.165 -1 Talia Gibson No.166 +4

Men's doubles

Li Tu and Luke Saville have been rewarded for their the ATP Challenger doubles title in Chicago with a healthy rise in the doubles rankings.

Tu shoots up a whopping 92 spots to No.257 after scoring the biggest doubles title of his career, while Saville rises six places to No.137.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.3 0 Max Purcell No.23 0 Jordan Thompson No.24 0 Rinky Hijikata No.51 0 John Peers No.59 -2 John-Patrick Smith No.64 -3 Matthew Romios No.107 -1 Luke Saville No.137 +6 Andrew Harris No.143 -1 Calum Puttergill No.147 +3

Women's doubles

Olivia Gadecki has reached a career-high doubles ranking this week, pushing up one spot to No.64.

Gadecki is set to partner with Ajla Tomljanovic against Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider in the first round of the women's doubles at the Paris Olympics.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.8 0 Ellen Perez No.10 0 Olivia Gadecki No.64 +1 Destanee Aiava No.135 +1 Daria Saville No.154 +1 Kimberly Birrell No.171 +1 Maddison Inglis No.193 +5 Talia Gibson No.216 +7 Alana Parnaby No.246 -15 Kaylah McPhee No.259 +2

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!