Purcell looking to make Open era history at Wimbledon 2024

Max Purcell has the chance to create Open era history at Wimbledon 2024.

After claiming the Wimbledon men's doubles title in 2022 alongside Matt Ebden, the 26-year-old from Sydney is now one win away from replicating this success alongside Jordan Thompson this year.

Todd Woodbridge is the only other Australian to win a prestigious Wimbledon men's doubles title with two different partners in the Open era, triumphing six-times with compatriot Mark Woodforde and three times with Swede Jonas Bjorkman across his record-breaking career.

If Purcell manages to triumph with Thompson, he will become the first Australian man to win a Wimbledon doubles title alongside two different compatriots.

"It's nice to play with an Australian," Purcell said, noting how the success helps boost the nation's chances of securing the Davis Cup, which is one of his major career goals.

The Davis Cup competition is where the 26-year-old Purcell and 30-year-old Thompson first teamed up in 2022, prompting them to begin playing together more regularly.

Contesting their sixth Grand Slam as a team, this marks the first time they have progressed beyond the third round.

They have enjoyed considerable success at ATP Tour level, scooping four titles together in the past two years. This includes three so far in 2024, helping them build an impressive season record of 26 wins from their 30 matches together.

The 15th seeds have been in particularly impressive form this past fortnight, conceding only a single set and knocking out two seeded teams to reach the final.

"When we're on, we're really tough to beat," Purcell said.

Purcell is only the 13th Australian to progress to multiple Wimbledon men's doubles final in the Open era and only one of three to achieve this feat in the past 30 years, joining the esteemed Woodies (Woodbridge and Woodforde).

Wimbledon men's doublesAustralians to reach multiple finals in Open era Player Finals John Newcombe 1968, 1969, 1970, 1974 Tony Roche 1968, 1969, 1970, 1974 Ken Rosewall 1968, 1970 Fred Stolle 1968, 1970 Ross Case 1976, 1977 Geoff Masters 1976, 1977 Peter McNamara 1980, 1982 Paul McNamee 1980, 1982, 1984 Pat Cash 1984, 1985 John Fitzgerald 1985, 1988, 1989, 1991 Todd Woodbridge 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004 Mark Woodforde 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000 Max Purcell 2022, 2024

"It's a huge deal," Purcell said of advancing to another Wimbledon doubles final.

"Jordan and I started playing start of last year and this year we really wanted to win a Slam together."

The unseeded combination of Finland's Harri Heliovaara and Brit Henry Patten now stand in world No.31 Purcell and world No.32 Thompson's way of winning a first major title together.

World No.37 Heliovaara and world No.42 Patten have been on a giant-killing run of their own at the All England Club this year, eliminating three seeded teams to progress to their first Grand Slam final.

"Man, we just want it bad you know," Purcell said. "And this is the one to win. (I know) how good it felt last time and I really want to do it with Thommo."

The men's doubles final will be played on Saturday, following the women's singles final.

Wimbledon is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network (with coverage beginning at 10.30pm AEST) and Stan Sport.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

COMING UP

Men's doubles, final

[15] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Harri Heliovaara (FIN)/Henry Patten (GBR), Centre Court, second match

