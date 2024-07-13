Lleyton Hewitt advances to another Wimbledon final

Lleyton Hewitt is turning back the clock alongside South African partner Kevin Anderson in the Wimbledon 2024 men's invitational doubles competition.

The duo went unbeaten in the round-robin stage of the event, winning all three of their matches this week at the All England Club.

Hewitt and Anderson completed their clean sweep with a 4-6 7-5 [10-3] victory today against Colombian pair Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, two former world No.1 doubles players and the Wimbledon 2019 men's doubles champions.

This propels 43-year-old Hewitt into his second consecutive final in the Wimbledon men's invitational doubles competition, after finishing runner-up alongside American James Blake last year.

Hewitt contested his first Wimbledon final 24 years ago, in the mixed doubles event, then memorably captured the men's singles title two years later in 2002.

The former world No.1 has won the Wimbledon men's invitational doubles title once before as well, alongside compatriot Mark Philippoussis in 2017.

Mark Woodforde, a seven-time Wimbledon doubles champion, will feature in this year's mixed invitational doubles final with his Slovak partner Dominika Cibulkova.

They sealed top position in their round-robin group with a 7-5 2-6 [10-6] victory today against former Wimbledon singles champions, Richard Krajicek from the Netherlands and Spaniard Conchita Martinez.

This result means Australian Alicia Molik is out of title contention. However, with one round-robin match still to play, the former top-10 star is simply relishing the opportunity to compete at the prestigious All England Club once again.

"It's incredibly special for me," said 43-year-old Molik, who contested her last Wimbledon as a professional player in 2010.

"I always love the opportunity firstly to walk through the gates of Wimbledon, that's special in itself, and I'm incredibly excited to be partnering Mansour Bahrami."

Molik is enjoying "a real ride with Mansour", despite them losing their first two matches.

"I don't know what's coming. I have to be on my toes," she said of partnering the Iranian, who is known for his trick shots and fun personality.

"But what a true gentlemen and an incredible role model he is. I think he is 68 and he's strong, he's fit and he's an incredible tennis player."

Ash Barty, Casey Dellacqua, Sam Stosur, Rennae Stubbs and Todd Woodbridge could all still progress to finals in their respective invitational doubles event, if they win their final round-robin matches tomorrow.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

RESULTS

Men's invitational doubles, round-robin

Lleyton Hewitt (AUS)/Kevin Anderson (RSA) d Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL)/Robert Farah (COL) 4-6 7-5 [10-3]

Mixed invitational doubles, round-robin

Mark Woodforde (AUS)/Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) d Richard Krajicek (NED)/Conchita Martinez (ESP) 7-5 2-6 [10-6]

COMING UP

Women's invitational doubles, round-robin

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Cara Black (ZIM) v Martina Hingis (SUI)/Kim Clijsters (BEL)

Ash Barty (AUS)/Casey Dellacqua (AUS) v Johanna Konta (GBR)/Coco Vandeweghe (USA)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2024 women's invitational doubles draw

Men's invitational doubles, round-robin

Mark Philippoussis (AUS)/Tommy Haas (GER) v Jamie Delgado (GBR)/Sebastian Grosjean (FRA)

Men's invitational doubles, final

Lleyton Hewitt (AUS)/Kevin Anderson (RSA) v TBC

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2024 men's invitational doubles draw

Mixed invitational doubles, round-robin

Todd Woodbridge (AUS)/Rennae Stubbs (AUS) v Nenad Zimonjic (SRB)/Barbara Schett (AUT)

Mansour Bahrami (IRI)/Alicia Molik (AUS) v Greg Rusedski (GBR)/Iva Majoli (CRO)

Mixed invitational doubles, final

Mark Woodforde (AUS)/Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) v TBC

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2024 mixed invitational doubles draw

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!