Purcell, Thompson eyeing spot in doubles final at Wimbledon 2024

Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson are ready for their biggest test yet in their quest to win the Wimbledon 2024 men's doubles title.

The 15th seeds are through to the semifinals, where they take on the world's best team, Spaniard Marcel Granollers and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos.

Although their top-seeded opponents are looking to advance to their third Wimbledon final in four years, Purcell and Thompson are riding some impressive momentum of their own.

The Aussie duo have proved almost unbeatable so far this season, winning 25 of their 29 matches together.

"I haven't really watched any of them here yet and don't think I've played them before either, maybe some practice sets against them?" Purcell said of co-ranked world No.2s Granollers and Zeballos.

"But I'm not too worried. Thommo and I do a lot of stuff really well, not a lot of the top guys have played against us either in doubles."

Thompson was ranked outside the world's top 300 in doubles in mid 2022, but has skyrocketed up the rankings since joining forces with Purcell. The 30-year-old now sits at a career-high world No.32 and has won a tour-leading four doubles titles this season, three of which have been alongside Purcell.

"He was always a good doubles player, he just hadn't played enough," world No.31 Purcell said of Thompson. "I kind of forced him to play with me when I stopped with Matt (Ebden) because I thought we'd play really well together."

Purcell believes a pressure-free approach, with both players prioritising singles success, is the key to their fruitful partnership.

"Doubles is a free swing for us," he said.

Purcell and Thompson's doubles semifinal is a highlight on a day 11 schedule, which also includes Australia's top-ranked junior Emerson Jones and Australia's leading quad wheelchair player Heath Davidson in action.

Three rising stars of Australian tennis will also compete, as the 14/u singles event begins.

Wimbledon is broadcast live in Australia on Stan Sport and the Nine Network (from 9.30pm AEST).

Aussies in action on day 11:

Men's doubles, semifinals

[15] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [1] Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG), No.1 Court, first match (from 10pm AEST)

Quad wheelchair doubles, semifinals

Heath Davidson (AUS)/Donald Ramphadi (RSA) v [1] Sam Schroder (NED)/Niels Vink (NED), Court 15, third match (not before 10.30pm AEST)

Girls' singles, third round

[3] Emerson Jones (AUS) v [16] Iva Ivanova (BUL), Court 9, third match (not before 9pm AEST)

Girls' doubles, second round

[6] Emerson Jones (AUS)/Vittoria Paganetti (ITA) v Rosita Dencheva (BUL)/Elizara Yaneva (BUL), Court 9, sixth match

14/u boys' singles, round-robin

Lucas Han (AUS) v Scott Watson (GBR), Court 4, fourth match

Taiki Takizawa (AUS) v Jordan Lee (USA), Court 5, fourth match

14/u girls' singles, round-robin

Tori Russell (AUS) v Sun Xinran (CHN), Court 6, first match (from 7.30pm AEST)

Tori Russell (AUS) v Raya Kotseva (USA), Court 6, fifth match

> VIEW: Full Wimbledon 2024 day 11 schedule

