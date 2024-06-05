Australian juniors shine brightly in doubles at Roland Garros 2024

Multiple Australians have advanced to the second round in a Roland Garros boys' doubles draw for the first time in eight years.

Pavle Marinkov scored a milestone first win at the clay-court Grand Slam in Paris today, teaming with Brit Oliver Bonding to beat French pair Nathan Trouve and Raphael Vaksmann 6-4 6-3 in the opening round.

This propels the 18-year-old from Sydney into a showdown with the tournament's sixth seeds, Brit Viktor Frydrych and Mees Rottgering of the Netherlands.

Fellow Australian Hayden Jones, a 17-year-old from the Gold Coast who is partnering Canberra-raised French representative Charlie Camus, scored an opening-round win yesterday.

The last time multiple Australians progressed to the second round in a Roland Garros boys' doubles draw was 2016, when a 17-year-old Alex de Minaur and Blake Ellis went onto reach the semifinals.

In the girls' doubles event, Australian Emerson Jones teamed with Italian Vittoria Paganetti to score a first-round win.

The fifth seeds edged out a hard-fought 6-4 1-6 [10-7] victory against Kazakhstan duo Asylzhan Arystanbekova and Sonja Zhiyenbayeva.

This is the fifth time, from six appearances, that the 15-year-old Jones has progressed to the second round in a Grand Slam girls' doubles draw.

Three Australians through to the second round in junior doubles equals the best result in the past 10 years.

Aussies in action - Roland Garros

RESULTS

Boys' singles second round

Tomasz Berkieta (POL) d [6] Hayden Jones (AUS) 6-4 6-4

Boys' doubles, first round

Pavle Marinkov (AUS)/Oliver Bonding (GBR) d Nathan Trouve (FRA)/Raphael Vaksmann (FRA) 6-4 6-3

Girls' doubles, first round

[5] Emerson Jones (AUS)/Vittoria Paganetti (ITA) d Asylzhan Arystanbekova (KAZ)/Sonja Zhiyenbayeva (KAZ) 6-4 1-6 [10-7]

COMING UP

Boys' doubles, second round

[5] Hayden Jones (AUS)/Charlie Camus (FRA) v Timofei Derepasko/Amir Omarkhanov (KAZ)

Pavle Marinkov (AUS)/Oliver Bonding (GBR) v [6] Viktor Frydrych (GBR)/Mees Rottgering (NED)

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2024 boys' doubles draw

Girls' doubles, second round

[5] Emerson Jones (AUS)/Vittoria Paganetti (ITA) v Eliska Tichackova (CZE)/Lucie Urbanova (CZE)

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2024 girls' doubles draw

