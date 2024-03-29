Matt Ebden advances to Miami Open doubles final

Australia's Matt Ebden will compete for an 11th ATP doubles title, and a second at ATP Masters level, after progressing to the Miami Open Masters final alongside Indian partner Rohan Bopanna.

Ebden and Bopanna, the top seeds at the prestigious tournament, progressed with a straight-sets semifinal win over No.4 seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

They required less than an hour to record a 6-1 6-4 victory over the Spanish-Argentine pair.

It adds to marquee year for Ebden and Bopanna, who claimed their first Grand Slam doubles title together at Australian Open 2024. They launched their second season as a team with a finals appearance at the Adelaide International.

The comprehensive semifinal victory - sealed with an ace by a confident Ebden - set a final showdown with No.2 seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek (of Croatia and USA respectively).

Among some impressive numbers at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, Ebden and Bopanna converted three of seven break point opportunities while facing none of their own. They lost only five points in total on serve.

On top of the world 🌏1️⃣



Congratulations to @mattebden, officially the No.1 men's doubles player in the world.



Read more 👉 https://t.co/bh87NfYgZV pic.twitter.com/wdKlm6d77d — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) February 26, 2024





Ebden, who peaked at world No.1 last month, is a winner of three doubles titles with Bopanna. This includes their breakthrough at Indian Wells last year.

> READ: Ebden reflects on rise to world No.1

The 36-year-old Ebden counts the Wimbledon 2022 men's doubles title, secured with countryman Max Purcell, on his growing record.

He combined with Jarmila Gajdosova to win the Australian Open 2013 mixed doubles title and teamed with Sam Stosur to reach the Wimbledon 2022 final.

Aussies in action - Miami

RESULTS

Men's doubles, semifinals

[1] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d [4] Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacia Zeballos (ARG) 6-1 6-4

COMING UP

Men's doubles, final

[1] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [2] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA)

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!