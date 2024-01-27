Ebden and Bopanna crowned doubles champions at Australian Open 2024

Perseverance has paid off for Australia's Matt Ebden and his Indian partner Rohan Bopanna at Australian Open 2024.

The second-seeded duo captured their maiden Australian Open men's doubles title this evening at Rod Laver Arena, after surviving a spirited challenge from Italian combination Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.

Ebden and Bopanna managed to triumph 7-6(0) 7-5 to secure their first major title as a team.

"It's been such a dream come true to win here in Australia in front of our home fans," a proud Ebden beamed.

There was only a single break across a fiercely contested 99-minute final, with Ebden and Bopanna striking in the 11th game of the second set.

The second seeds finished the high-quality encounter with 26 winners and zero unforced errors.

"It was such a tough final today, I think it could have gone either way," Ebden said.

It is 36-year-old Ebden's third Grand Slam crown, adding to his Australian Open mixed doubles title won in 2013 and the Wimbledon men's doubles title in 2022, and Bopanna's second, following his Roland Garros mixed doubles victory in 2017.

"What an amazing tournament," Ebden said.

"Thanks to my partner Rohan. He's 43 years old and this is his first men's Grand Slam doubles win. Age truly is not a number for this guy. He's young at heart, he's a champion, he's a warrior."

As Bopanna's first major men's doubles title, it sets a new Open era record for most attempts (at 61) before scoring a breakthrough title.

"For me, without a doubt the best moment in my career," said Bopanna, who also becomes the oldest Grand Slam men's doubles champion.

"I had thoughts of quitting and stopping, but to just persevere and enjoy what I was doing, I think, was the best thing I told myself."

The enduring 43-year-old also ties compatriot Leander Paes for most Australian Open appearances (with 17) before scooping a maiden men's doubles title. Ebden, making his 15th appearance at his home Grand Slam, sits just behind them on this list.

"For years and years I've been trying to, you know, get there," Bopanna acknowledged. "I mean, the hurdle was tough."

Most Australian Open appearancesbefore winning first men's doubles title Player Appearances Rohan Bopanna (IND)Leander Paes (IND) 17 Matt Ebden (AUS) 15 Rajeev Ram (USA) 14 Nicolas Mahut (FRA) 13 Oliver Marach (AUT) 12

Ebden's previous best result at Melbourne Park was a runner-up finish alongside compatriot Max Purcell in 2022.

By bettering that effort, the Perth athlete becomes the 28th Australian in the Open era to win an Australian Open men's doubles title.

Ebden is the sixth active Aussie player to achieve the feat, following John Peers (with Finland's Henri Kontinen in 2017), Thanasi Kokkinakis/Nick Kyrgios (2022) and Rinky Hijikata/Jason Kubler (2023).

It also marks the first time in 40 years that Aussie contenders have claimed three consecutive Australian Open men's doubles titles.

Currently sitting at a career-high of No.4, Ebden is set to rise to a new peak of world No.2.

Meanwhile, world No.3 Bopanna will soar to the top of the ATP Tour doubles rankings next week, making him the oldest first-time world No.1 in history.

Aussies in action - Australian Open

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's doubles, final

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Andrea Vavassori (ITA) 7-6(0) 7-5

