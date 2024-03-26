Aussie No.1 Alex De Minaur charges into fourth round at Miami Open

Alex de Minaur is enjoying a career-best run at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Miami, advancing to the fourth round for the first time.

The top-ranked Australian scored a third-round victory over German Jan-Lennard Struff today, taking revenge after losing his two previous matches against the world No.25.

De Minaur had the upper hand this time, prevailing 7-6(3) 6-4 in one hour and 49 minutes.

After a tight first set on serve, De Minaur had several break-point opportunities in the second, which he capitalised at 3-2 to close out the match.

Despite making just 48 per cent of his first serves for the match, the world No.10 did not drop a service game, and only allowed one break-point opportunity for Struff.

De Minaur moves into the fourth round of his third-consecutive event, where he will face Hungarian Fabian Marozsan for a place in the Miami Open quarterfinals.

"I know exactly what to expect, he's a hell of a player, he's playing great and he's super dangerous," De Minaur said.

"Hopefully I can come out tomorrow and play some good tennis and we will see what happens."

With this victory, De Minaur extends his lead as the player with the most ATP main-draw singles wins so far in 2024.

Most ATP Tour wins in 2024 Player Wins Alex de Minaur (AUS) 19 Jannik Sinner (ITA) 18 Casper Ruud (NOR) 18 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 17 Sebastian Baez (ARG) 17

Marozsan spoiled the opportunity for an all-Australian fourth-round match-up, defeating Aussie Alexei Popyrin 7-5 6-3 in the third round.

In men's doubles action, John-Patrick Smith and his Dutch partner Sem Verbeek make the most of their opportunity as alternates in the draw, scoring a strong victory over the eighth seeds Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic.

Smith and Verbeek now face the top seeds, Aussie Matt Ebden and his Indian partner Rohan Bopanna, in the quarterfinals.

Aussies in action - Miami

RESULTS

Men's singles, third round

[9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [24] Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 7-6(3) 6-4

Fabian Marozsan (HUN) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 7-5 6-3

Men's doubles, second round

[1] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d Hugo Nys (MON)/Jan Zielinski (POL) 7-5 7-6(3)

[Alt] John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Sem Verbeek (NED) d [8] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Nikola Mektic (CRO) 6-3 6-3

[2] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA) d Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3 6-2

[3] Joe Salisbury (GBR)/Rajeev Ram (USA) d [WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7-5 7-6(4)

Women's doubles, second round

Dayana Yastremska (UKR)/Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) d [4] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) 7-6(6) 6-4

COMING UP

Men's singles, fourth round

[9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Fabian Marozsan (HUN)

Chris O'Connell (AUS) v [2] Jannik Sinner (ITA)



Men's doubles, quarterfinal

[1] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [Alt] John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Sem Verbeek (NED)

