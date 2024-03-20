Adam Walton qualifies for maiden ATP Masters 1000 main draw

Adam Walton has achieved a major breakthrough at the Miami Open, qualifying for his first ATP Masters 1000 main draw.

The 24-year-old Australian scored one of the biggest wins of his career in the final stage of qualifying, against world No.88 Pedro Martinez in a tight 3-6 6-2 6-3 contest.

The opening set was a tough start for Walton who could not capitalise on his multiple break point opportunities. However, he turned a corner in the second set and took control of the match, winning 39 total points to 27, which gave him the momentum to close out the match in the third.

Walton picked up the win in two hours and 38 minutes, taking his time-on-court from two matches to over five-and-a-half hours.

Currently sitting at world No.150, Walton recorded his third top-100 victory for the year. He registered the first top-100 wins of his career to qualify in Adelaide in January.

Walton now faces a big test in the first round against Canada Felix Auger-Aliassime, a former world No.6.

On the women's side in Miami, Daria Saville is off to a winning start in the main draw with an opening-round win over China's Zhang Shuai.

In a two-hour and 33-minute battle, Saville fought until the end against the former world No.22, before eventually triumphing 6-4 2-6 6-4.

The 30-year-old Australian trailed 2-4 in the deciding set, before reeling off four consecutive games to secure victory.

Saville claimed her 10th win of the season and can expect a boost in her ranking after the Miami Open, as she closes in on a return to the WTA top 100.

Saville will face Australian Open semifinalist Dayana Yastremska in the second round, who she defeated in Brisbane at the beginning of the year.

Aussies in action - Miami

RESULTS

Men's qualifying singles, final round

Adam Walton (AUS) d [8] Pedro Martinez (ESP) 3-6 6-2 6-3

Women's singles, first round

Daria Saville (AUS) d Zhang Shuai (CHN) 6-4 2-6 6-4

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

[9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Bye

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Nuno Borges (POR)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Facundo Diaz Acosta (ARG)

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP)

Max Purcell (AUS) v Marton Fucsovics (HUN)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Botic van de Zandschulp (NED)

Chris O'Connell (AUS) v [Q] Vit Kopriva (CZE)

[Q] Adam Walton (AUS) v Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)

> VIEW: Miami Open men's singles draw

Women's singles, first round

[Q] Storm Hunter (AUS) v Martina Trevisan (ITA)

Women's singles, second round

Daria Saville (AUS) v [28] Dayana Yastremska (UKR)



> VIEW: Miami Open women's singles draw

Men's doubles, first round

[1] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Andrea Vavassori (ITA)

John Peers (AUS)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) v Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Mate Pavic (CRO)

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Ariel Behar (URU)/Adam Pavlasek (CZE)

Women's doubles, first round

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v Wang Xinyu (CHN)/Zheng Saisai (CHN)

[4] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Veronika Kudermetova/Anastasia Potapova

