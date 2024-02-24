Thompson eliminates world No.6 Zverev to reach Los Cabos final

Jordan Thompson wins an epic three-set semifinal battle against top seed Alexander Zverev at an ATP 250 tournament in Mexico.

Saturday 24 February 2024
Leigh Rogers
Los Cabos, Mexico
Australia's Jordan Thompson celebrates his victory during the Mexico ATP Open 250 men's singles tennis match against US' Alex Michelsen at the Cabo Sports Complex in Los Cabos, Baja California, Mexico, on February 22, 2024. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)

Jordan Thompson recorded one of the biggest and most hard-fought victories of his career today.

The 29-year-old Australian needed a taxing three hours and 40 minutes to battle past world No.6 Alexander Zverev in the semifinals at an ATP 250 tournament in Los Cabos.

Thompson eventually triumphed 7-5 4-6 7-6(2), securing victory against the top-seeded German on his seventh match point.

After squandering five match points on Zverev's serve in the 12th game, Thompson dominated the third-set tiebreak.

"It was just a great match," a relieved Thompson said after the absorbing encounter finished past midnight local time.

"I competed until the end and I really don't know what to say. I'm pretty tired."

This is Thompson's fourth career win against a top-10 opponent and propels him into his third ATP singles final.

The world No.40's two previous finals appearances have come on grass at 's-Hertogenbosch in 2019 and 2023.

Norway's Casper Ruud now stands in Thompson's way of claiming a maiden ATP singles crown.

Thompson has won two of his four previous meetings against the world No.12. This includes their most recent encounter, which was a five-set battle at Wimbledon in 2021.

Aussies in action - Los Cabos

RESULTS
Men's singles, semifinals
[8] Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [1] Alexander Zverev (GER) 7-5 4-6 7-6(2)

COMING UP
Men's singles, final
[8] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [4] Casper Ruud (NOR)

Men's doubles, semifinals
[4] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v William Blumberg (USA)/Casper Ruud (NOR)

