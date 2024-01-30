Junior ranking movers: Emerson Jones soars to world No.3

Gold Coast teen Emerson Jones becomes the highest-ranked Australian junior in more than 12 years.

Tuesday 30 January 2024
Leigh Rogers
Melbourne, Australia
January 26: Emerson Jones (AUS) plays Sara Saito (JPN) on Court 3 during the 2024 Australian Open on Friday, January 26, 2024. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ JOSH CHADWICK
Junior girls

Emerson Jones climbs to a career-high world No.3 in the latest ITF World Tennis Tour junior girls' rankings.

The 15-year-old from the Gold Coast rises five spots after becoming the first Australian to advance to a girls' singles final at the Australian Open in 16 years.

This makes Jones the highest-ranked Aussie junior since Ash Barty, who was also 15 at the time, peaked at world No.2 in December 2011.

Maya Joint makes her top-20 debut this week, improving five places after reaching the third round at the Australian Open.

Tahlia Kokkinis (up 56 spots to world No.232) and Alana Subasic (rising 64 places to world No.242) have also been rewarded for scoring main-draw wins in the Australian Open girls' singles competition.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerAgeRankMove
Emerson Jones15No.3+5
Maya Joint17No.20+5
Lily Taylor17No.84-2
Kimiko Cooper15No.176-4
Gabby Gregg16No.213-2
Kristina Tai16No.215-1
Tahlia Kokkinis15No.232+56
Alana Subasic16No.242+64
Diana Badalyan15No.245+8
Isabella Crossman17No.249-4
Junior boys

Hayden Jones reclaims the Australian No.1 position in the latest ITF World Tennis Tour junior boys' rankings.

The 17-year-old, who is the older brother of Emerson, rises seven places to a career-high world No.15 after advancing to the Australian Open boys' singles quarterfinals.

This sees Jones leapfrogs Pavle Marinkov, who slides eight spots to world No.24.

Ty Host is the biggest mover of the week. The 16-year-old jumps up 53 places to world No.144 after recording his first Grand Slam-level win.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerAgeRankMove
Hayden Jones17No.15+7
Pavle Marinkov17No.24-8
Hugh Winter17No.71-6
Ty Host16No.144+53
Cruz Hewitt15No.199-5
Jerome Estephan16No.205-3
Rohan Hazratwala16No.209-3
Jarrod Joyce17No.268-2
Jonas Hahn16No.2820
Brendan Loh17No.298-18

