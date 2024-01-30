Junior ranking movers: Emerson Jones soars to world No.3

Junior girls
Emerson Jones climbs to a career-high world No.3 in the latest ITF World Tennis Tour junior girls' rankings.
The 15-year-old from the Gold Coast rises five spots after becoming the first Australian to advance to a girls' singles final at the Australian Open in 16 years.
This makes Jones the highest-ranked Aussie junior since Ash Barty, who was also 15 at the time, peaked at world No.2 in December 2011.
Maya Joint makes her top-20 debut this week, improving five places after reaching the third round at the Australian Open.
Tahlia Kokkinis (up 56 spots to world No.232) and Alana Subasic (rising 64 places to world No.242) have also been rewarded for scoring main-draw wins in the Australian Open girls' singles competition.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Age
|Rank
|Move
|Emerson Jones
|15
|No.3
|+5
|Maya Joint
|17
|No.20
|+5
|Lily Taylor
|17
|No.84
|-2
|Kimiko Cooper
|15
|No.176
|-4
|Gabby Gregg
|16
|No.213
|-2
|Kristina Tai
|16
|No.215
|-1
|Tahlia Kokkinis
|15
|No.232
|+56
|Alana Subasic
|16
|No.242
|+64
|Diana Badalyan
|15
|No.245
|+8
|Isabella Crossman
|17
|No.249
|-4
Junior boys
Hayden Jones reclaims the Australian No.1 position in the latest ITF World Tennis Tour junior boys' rankings.
The 17-year-old, who is the older brother of Emerson, rises seven places to a career-high world No.15 after advancing to the Australian Open boys' singles quarterfinals.
This sees Jones leapfrogs Pavle Marinkov, who slides eight spots to world No.24.
Ty Host is the biggest mover of the week. The 16-year-old jumps up 53 places to world No.144 after recording his first Grand Slam-level win.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Age
|Rank
|Move
|Hayden Jones
|17
|No.15
|+7
|Pavle Marinkov
|17
|No.24
|-8
|Hugh Winter
|17
|No.71
|-6
|Ty Host
|16
|No.144
|+53
|Cruz Hewitt
|15
|No.199
|-5
|Jerome Estephan
|16
|No.205
|-3
|Rohan Hazratwala
|16
|No.209
|-3
|Jarrod Joyce
|17
|No.268
|-2
|Jonas Hahn
|16
|No.282
|0
|Brendan Loh
|17
|No.298
|-18
