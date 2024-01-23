A memorable Australian Open 2024 continues for Aussie teen Maya Joint

Aussie teen Maya Joint came mighty close to making her Grand Slam main-draw debut at Australian Open 2024, only to fall to the top seed in a three-set battle in the final qualifying round.

Her conqueror, Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska, has since gone on an incredible run and defeated two major champions to progress to the women's singles quarterfinals.

"It's amazing," Joint said. "For her to come through qualies, having three-set matches in every qualifying match and still be in the tournament is crazy. I'm pretty happy that I got that close to her."

The 17-year-old Joint is now starring in the Australian Open Junior Championships at Melbourne Park, where she has progressed to the third round in singles and quarterfinals in doubles.

"Coming from AO women's qualies, I've got a lot of confidence," Joint said after scoring victories in both disciplines at Melbourne Park today.

Despite her impressive form, the National Tennis Academy athlete is trying to keep her expectations measured.

"I try not to put too much pressure on myself," Joint said. "I'm not a seed, so I don't think I should have too many expectations. But my goal is always to win."

Joint faces the top seed, world No.3 Renata Jamrichova, in the third round of girls' singles competition tomorrow.

The world No.25 has lost her two previous singles matches against the 16-year-old Slovakian. She did, however, have her measure in a doubles encounter today.

"I played her in the first round at last year's US Open and that was quite a quick match for her," Joint said.

"But I've improved a lot since then, so I'll see what I can do. I'm excited to see how I go."

Emerson Jones, a 15-year-old from the Gold Coast, is also through to the third round of the Australian Open girls' singles competition.

This is the most Aussie competitors to reach this stage since 2016.

> BUY NOW: Australian Open 2024 tickets

Aussies in action - Australian Open

TODAY'S RESULTS

Girls' singles, second round

[6] Emerson Jones (AUS) d Mika Buchnik (ISR) 4-6 6-3 6-4

Maya Joint (AUS) d [Q] Isabelle Lacy (GBR) 6-2 6-1

[16] Iva Ivanova (BUL) d [WC] Tahlia Kokkinis (AUS) 6-4 6-1

Girls' doubles, second round

[6] Maya Joint (AUS)/Kristiana Sidorova d Renata Jamrichova (SVK)/Isabelle Lacy (GBR) 6-2 6-4

Yoana Konstantinova (BUL)/Teodora Kostovic (SRB) d [7] Emerson Jones (AUS)/Mika Stojsavljevic (GBR) 2-6 6-1 [10-5]

COMING UP

Girls' singles, third round

[6] Emerson Jones (AUS) v [9] Tyra Caterina Grant (USA)

Maya Joint (AUS) v [1] Renata Jamrichova (SVK)

> VIEW: Australian Open 2024 girls' singles draw

Girls' doubles, quarterfinals

[6] Maya Joint (AUS)/Kristiana Sidorova v Julie Pastikova (CZE)/Julia Stusek (GER)

> VIEW: Australian Open 2024 girls' doubles draw

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!