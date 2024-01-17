Aussie juniors charge into final qualifying round at Australian Open 2024

Gabby Gregg is among six Aussies to progress to the final round in the Australian Open 2024 Junior Championships qualifying competition.

Wednesday 17 January 2024
Leigh Rogers
Traralgon, Australia
Thomas Nicholas Gadecki of Australia plays Kilian Feldbausch of Switzerland on Court 13, Day 6 of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park, Saturday, January 21, 2023. MANDATORY PHOTO CREDIT Tennis Australia/ MORGAN HANCOCK

Six Aussie juniors have moved one step closer to fulfilling their dream of competing at Australian Open 2024.

Zane Stevens (a 17-year-old from Queensland), Thomas Gadecki (a 17-year-old from Queensland) and Jonas Hahn (a 16-year-old from South Australia) all scored straight-sets victories against seeded opponents in the opening round of the boys' qualifying singles competition.

The Aussie contenders in the girls' competition had a much tougher time, with Alana Subasic (a 16-year-old from New South Wales) and Gabby Gregg (also 16 and from New South Wales) each triumphing in three-set battles to keep their qualifying quests alive. Ava Beck, a 15-year-old Victorian, also scored a three-set victory.

The Australian Open 2024 junior qualifying competition is being held in the Victorian town of Traralgon, with players needing to win two rounds to earn a coveted main-draw spot and the chance to compete at Melbourne Park.

All main-draw matches across the Australian Open 2024 Junior Championships will be played at Melbourne Park beginning from Saturday 20 January.

> READ: Wildcards revealed for Australian Open 2024 Junior Championships

Aussies in action - Australian Open

TODAY'S RESULTS
Girls' qualifying singles, first round
[WC] Alana Subasic (AUS) d [3] Sonja Zhiyenbayeva (KAZ) 6-3 1-6 6-4
[WC] Ava Beck (AUS) d [4] Gaia Maduzzi (ITA) 6-2 3-6 6-4
[WC] Gabby Gregg (AUS) d [16] Kamonwan Yodpetch (THA) 7-6(4) 6-7(10) 6-3
[11] Junhan Zhang (CHN) d [WC] Gabrielle Villegas (AUS) 7-5 7-5
[14] Daria Egorova d [WC] Kristina Tai (AUS) 6-0 6-3
Lea Nilsson (SWE) d [12] Lily Taylor (AUS) 6-4 6-3

Boys' qualifying singles, first round
[WC] Zane Stevens (AUS) d [12] Vitaliy Zatsepin (KAZ) 6-3 6-3
[WC] Thomas Gadecki (AUS) d [13] Aditya Govila (IND) 6-2 6-3
[WC] Jonas Hahn (AUS) d [16] Kriish Tyagi (IND) 7-6(5) 6-3
[2] Bill Chan (SGP) d [WC] Lachlan McFadzean (AUS) 3-6 6-2 6-1
[6] William Rejchtman Vinciguerra (SWE) d [WC] Oscar Andrews (AUS) 6-0 6-3
[15] Andrea De Marchi (ITA) d [WC] Jarrod Joyce (AUS) 5-7 6-2 6-2

COMING UP
Girls' qualifying singles, final round
[WC] Gabby Gregg (AUS) v [2] Isabelle Lucy (GBR)
[WC] Ava Beck (AUS) v [10] Reina Goto (JPN)
[WC] Alana Subasic (AUS) v [15] Sonja Zhenikhova (GER)

Boys' qualifying singles, final round
[WC] Jonas Hahn (AUS) v [4] Yeonsu Jeong (KOR)
[WC] Zane Stevens (AUS) v [7] Justin Engel (GER)
[WC] Thomas Gadecki (AUS) v [8] Anas Mazdrashki (BUL)

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!