Max Purcell primed for big Australian summer

A lot can change in a year, as Max Purcell can attest.

The Australian commenced the 2023 season competing at an ATP Challenger event in Thailand, determined to improve his singles ranking of world No.220.

Now, 12 months later, Purcell is beginning his 2024 season at the ATP 250 tournament in Brisbane as the world No.45.

He has also received direct entry into the upcoming Australian Open for the first time, so doesn't have to worry about contesting qualifying or needing a wildcard.

"I'm keen to start the new year at tour level," Purcell told tennis.com.au.

"I feel like I belong in the top 50 now.

"But obviously everything resets at the start of the year. It doesn't matter what you've brought from the previous year. Everyone's had a break and keen to get some momentum."

Purcell contested 145 matches (80 in singles and 65 in doubles) during his breakout 2023 season and admitted he "was quite tired" by year's end.

But rather than return home to Sydney, Purcell decided to spend his offseason in Bali and complete a three-week training block.

"It was really humid, even more humid than Brisbane," the 25-year-old said.

"So, I'm feeling really comfortable in the heat. It was also quite nice to get away."

Feeling fit and refreshed, Purcell has high hopes for the 2024 season.

"(I'm) trying to cement myself in the top 50 and get some more consistent results across tour-level events," he said.

"A couple of wins each week would be nice, rather than the one big result and then an average result."

After managing an ankle injury throughout the second half of the 2023 season, Purcell is also "feeling more and more confident" about his on-court movement.

"I was lucky I was able to find ways to keep playing," he said. "I'm feeling a lot better now and feeling like I can move properly, which is quite nice."

After teaming with fellow Aussie Jordan Thompson to score a first-round doubles win against high-profile Spanish pair Rafael Nadal and Marc Lopez yesterday, Purcell begins his singles campaign today against world No.8 Holger Rune.

"(There's no) better way to start the year than playing against the No.1 seed," Purcell said.

