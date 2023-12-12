Chan channelling his heroes at 2023 December Showdown

Aidan Chan is relishing the opportunity to compete at Melbourne Park this week.

The 12-year-old from Western Australia is contesting the 12-and-under Australian Junior Tour Masters at the 2023 December Showdown.

"I had a camp here when I was 10, but this is the first time I've actually played on the courts, which is pretty cool," Chan said.

"If I come back for the Aussie Open next month, it will be pretty cool to see the top pros playing on the same courts as I did."

Chan, whose tennis journey started as a five-year-old playing Hot Shots Tennis, names Spanish stars Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz as his biggest inspirations.

"They never give up and fight for every point," he reasoned. "When I watch them on the telly, they are running around the court getting everything."

Just like his heroes, Chan's determination makes him tough to beat.

The second seed has charged into the boys' singles quarterfinals without dropping a set this week.

"I enjoy being able to compete with others," Chan said after recording a 6-2 6-3 victory against New South Wales' Jiacheng Andrew Chen in round-robin action.

It was one of two match wins today for Chan, after inclement weather impacted yesterday's schedule and left a backlog of matches to complete.

Chan, who turns 13 next month, faces Queensland's Vivaan Nehra in tomorrow's quarterfinals.

12/U AUSTRALIAN JUNIOR TOUR MASTERS

TODAY'S RESULTS

Boys' singles, round-robin

[1] Tommy Camus (ACT) d Rafael Fauster (Qld) 7-5 6-0

[1] Tommy Camus (ACT) d [13] Matthew Karam (NSW) 6-0 7-6(4)

[2] Aidan Chan (WA) d [14] Christopher Manton (Vic) 6-1 6-2

[2] Aidan Chan (WA) d Jiacheng Andrew Chen (NSW) 6-2 6-3

[3] Novak Palombo (Vic) d [15] Ryan White (Qld) 6-3 7-5

[3] Novak Palombo (Vic) d Johan Abdullah (NSW) walkover

[4] Ayush Salunkhe (Vic) d Brody Denny (Qld) 6-3 6-3

[4] Ayush Salunkhe (Vic) d [16] Jobe Dikkenberg (ACT) 5-7 6-3 [12-10]

[6] Vivaan Nehra (Qld) d [9] Ben Spotswood (NSW) 6-1 7-6(5)

[6] Vivaan Nehra (Qld) d Lucas Sirbu (WA) walkover

[7] Sebastian Lavorato (NSW) d Elisha Wee (SA) 2-6 6-4 [10-0]

[7] Sebastian Lavorato (NSW) d [11] Jake Karathra (Qld) 6-1 7-5

[8] Thaadhie Karunanayake (Vic) d [12] Daniel Abar (Qld) 6-3 6-4

[8] Thaadhie Karunanayake (Vic) d Minh-Khiem Nguyen (SA) 6-1 6-3

[9] Ben Spotswood (NSW) d George Retallick (SA) 6-3 6-3

[10] Yile Li (Vic) d [5] Christian Joseph (Qld) 6-1 6-3

[10] Yile Li (Vic) d Luke Modra (SA) 6-2 6-0

[11] Jake Karathra (Qld) d Zayd Joosab (Qld) 6-3 3-6 [11-9]

[12] Daniel Abar (Qld) d Veljko Maksimovic (NSW) 6-4 6-1

[13] Matthew Karam (NSW) d Zayn Cameron (Vic) 6-4 6-3

[14] Christopher Manton (Vic) d Cruz Stevens (Qld) 6-3 6-2

[15] Ryan White (Qld) d Ryan Bolger (Qld) 7-5 7-5

[16] Jobe Dikkenberg (ACT) d Jazz Castell-Swar (NSW) 6-1 6-1

Jiacheng Andrew Chen (NSW) d Cruz Stevens (Qld) 6-0 6-2

Brody Denny (Qld) d Jazz Castell-Swar (NSW) 6-4 6-1

George Retallick (SA) d Lucas Sirbu (WA) 6-1 6-2

Rafael Fauster (Qld) d Zayn Cameron (Vic) 6-1 6-4

Mitchell Rankin (ACT) d Luke Modra (SA) 7-6(7) 6-2

Mitchell Rankin (ACT) d [5] Christian Joseph (Qld) 6-4 ret.

Veljko Maksimovic (NSW) d Minh-Khiem Nguyen (SA) 6-3 6-7(9) [11-9]

Ryan Bolger (Qld) d Johan Abdullah (NSW) 3-0 ret.

Elisha Wee (SA) d Zayd Joosab (Qld) 6-4 6-0

COMING UP

Boys' singles, quarterfinals

[1] Tommy Camus (ACT) v [7] Sebastian Lavorato (NSW)

[2] Aidan Chan (WA) v [6] Vivaan Nehra (Qld)

[3] Novak Palombo (Vic) v [8] Thaadhie Karunanayake (Vic)

[4] Ayush Salunkhe (Vic) v [10] Yile Li (Vic)

