Alex de Minaur awarded the 2023 Newcombe Medal

Alex de Minaur is the toast of the Australian tennis community after receiving the prestigious Newcombe Medal for 2023.

The Newcombe Medal is awarded to Australia's most outstanding elite tennis player and ambassador for the sport. It was presented at the annual Australian Tennis Awards, held at Melbourne's Crown Casino this evening.

De Minaur was recognised for his stellar 2023 season in singles. He rose to world No.11, becoming the highest-ranked Australian men's singles player in 17 years, and played a starring role in helping Australia progress to back-to-back Davis Cup finals for the first time in 22 years.

The 24-year-old also recorded six top-10 wins, won his biggest career title at Acapulco and advanced to his first ATP Masters 1000 final at Toronto.

"I'm extremely grateful for this amazing award," De Minaur said in a video message from his Spanish home.

"It's been a great year. Not only for myself, but for all of Australian tennis, and I think we should be very proud indeed.

"There's so much to look forward to, so much improvement (to celebrate). I'm just happy to be a part of it."

This is De Minaur's second Newcombe Medal, having also shared honour with Ash Barty in 2018.

He joins Dylan Alcott as just the second male player to win the award on multiple occasions.

"This is one of those awards that as a kid you want to do everything in your power to achieve," a proud De Minaur acknowledged.

De Minaur was judged the winner from a strong field that included Matt Ebden, Rinky Hijikata, Storm Hunter, Alexei Popyrin and Max Purcell.

Newcombe MedalHonour roll Year Winner 2023 Alex de Minaur (NSW) 2022 Ash Barty (Qld) 2021 Ash Barty (Qld) and Dylan Alcott (Vic) 2020 Not presented 2019 Ash Barty (Qld) 2018 Ash Barty (Qld) and Alex de Minaur (NSW) 2017 Ash Barty (Qld) 2016 Dylan Alcott (Vic) 2015 Sam Groth (Vic) 2014 Nick Kyrgios (ACT) 2013 Lleyton Hewitt (SA) 2012 Sam Stosur (Qld) 2011 Sam Stosur (Qld) 2010 Sam Stosur (Qld)

