Australia off to a strong start at 2023 Junior Billie Jean King Cup Finals

The Australian 16-and-under team has made an impressive start at the 2023 Junior Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Spain.

With two wins from their opening two round-robin matches, the Australian team has sealed their progression to the quarterfinals.

Tahlia Kokkinis, a 15-year-old from Brisbane, has won both of her singles matches so far, while 15-year-old Emerson Jones and 14-year-old Koharu Nishikawa are unbeaten in doubles.

Jones, from the Gold Coast, is Australia's top-ranked junior at world No.11.

The Australian team plays its final round-robin match against the Czech Republic in Cordoba on Wednesday (from 8.30pm AEDT).

Junior Billie Jean King Cup 2023Group A standings Ties won Ties lost Rubbers won Rubbers lost Sets won Sets lost Czech Republic 2 0 6 0 12 2 Australia 2 0 5 1 10 4 Latvia 0 2 1 5 4 10 Canada 0 2 0 6 2 12

The top-two performing nations in each group, which is already guaranteed to be Australia and the Czech Republic in Group A, advance to the elimination stage, which begins on Friday.

The Australian team, led by captain Olivia Rich, is aiming to win the Junior Billie Jean King Cup for the first time since 2011, when a 15-year-old Ash Barty steered the nation to victory.

The team plans to use their scheduled rest day on Thursday to travel to Seville to support their senior compatriots in a must-win tie against Kazakhstan at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

