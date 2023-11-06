Ranking movers: Kokkinakis improves to new career-high

Men's singles

Thanasi Kokkinakis' most consistent season to date has been rewarded in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

The 27-year-old jumps up two spots to a career-high world No.65 after reaching the semifinals at an ATP Challenger tournament in Sydney last week.

This effort improves Kokkinakis' season record to 40 wins from his 63 completed matches and sees him leapfrog Chris O'Connell to become the sixth highest-ranked Australian.

Aussie No.1 Alex de Minaur is also on the rise, moving up one spot to world No.12 following a quarterfinal appearance at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Paris.

Philip Sekulic (up nine spots to world No.273) is at a new career-high too, while Blake Mott (up 35 positions to world No.403) sits at his highest ranking since February 2018.

Mott has been a standout performer on the Australian Pro Tour in recent weeks, winning 18 of his past 23 matches. The resurgent 27-year-old advanced to the quarterfinals in Sydney last week, which was his best result at ATP Challenger level since 2017.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.12 +1 Alexei Popyrin No.40 -1 Max Purcell No.45 -2 Aleksandar Vukic No.52 -2 Jordan Thompson No.57 -2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.65 +2 Christopher O'Connell No.66 -8 Rinky Hijikata No.72 +8 Jason Kubler No.98 -3 James Duckworth No.113 -2

Men's doubles

A title-winning run propels John-Patrick Smith back inside the world's top 80 in latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 34-year-old rises three places after winning an ATP Challenger title in America last week. This sees Smith sit at world No.79, his highest position since January.

Adam Walton, who is one of 16 Australians currently inside the world's top 200, achieves a new career-high this week. The 24-year-old improves one spot to world No.160.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.7 0 Rinky Hijikata No.24 -1 Jason Kubler No.33 +1 Max Purcell No.37 +2 John Peers No.40 0 John-Patrick Smith No.79 +3 Andrew Harris No.84 0 Jordan Thompson No.105 0 Matthew Romios No.132 -1 Luke Saville No.140 +1

Women's rankings

The WTA Tour will release its next edition of the women's rankings at the conclusion of the 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun.

Australian Ellen Perez will feature in the doubles final at the prestigious season-ending championships. The 28-year-old and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez play Germany's Laura Siegemund and Russian Vera Zvonareva for the title.

